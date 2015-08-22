Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings 393 (L. Rahul 108, R. Sharma 79, V. Kohli 78, W. Saha 56; R. Herath 4-81) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 140-3) D. Karunaratne lbw b U. Yadav 1 K. Silva c Ashwin b Mishra 51 K. Sangakkara c Rahane b Ashwin 32 L. Thirimanne c Saha b I. Sharma 62 A. Mathews c Vijay b Binny 102 D. Chandimal c Rahul b I. Sharma 11 J. Mubarak b Mishra 22 D. Prasad c Rahane b Mishra 5 R. Herath lbw b Ashwin 1 T. Kaushal st Saha b Mishra 6 D. Chameera not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-5) 13 Total (all out, 108 overs) 306 Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. Karunaratne,2-75 K. Sangakkara,3-114 K. Silva,4-241 L. Thirimanne,5-259 D. Chandimal,6-284 A. Mathews,7-289 D. Prasad,8-300 J. Mubarak,9-306 R. Herath,10-306 T. Kaushal Bowling I. Sharma 21 - 3 - 68 - 2(nb-4) U. Yadav 19 - 5 - 67 - 1 S. Binny 18 - 4 - 44 - 1(nb-1) R. Ashwin 29 - 3 - 76 - 2 A. Mishra 21 - 3 - 43 - 4 India 2nd innings M. Vijay not out 39 L. Rahul b Prasad 2 A. Rahane not out 28 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for 1 wickets, 29.2 overs) 70 Fall of wickets: 1-3 L. Rahul To bat: R. Sharma, V. Kohli, W. Saha, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling D. Prasad 4 - 0 - 12 - 1 R. Herath 11.2 - 3 - 23 - 0 D. Chameera 4 - 0 - 14 - 0(w-1) A. Mathews 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 T. Kaushal 8 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft