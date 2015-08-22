Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
India 1st innings 393 (L. Rahul 108, R. Sharma 79, V. Kohli 78, W. Saha 56; R. Herath 4-81)
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 140-3)
D. Karunaratne lbw b U. Yadav 1
K. Silva c Ashwin b Mishra 51
K. Sangakkara c Rahane b Ashwin 32
L. Thirimanne c Saha b I. Sharma 62
A. Mathews c Vijay b Binny 102
D. Chandimal c Rahul b I. Sharma 11
J. Mubarak b Mishra 22
D. Prasad c Rahane b Mishra 5
R. Herath lbw b Ashwin 1
T. Kaushal st Saha b Mishra 6
D. Chameera not out 0
Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-5) 13
Total (all out, 108 overs) 306
Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. Karunaratne,2-75 K. Sangakkara,3-114 K. Silva,4-241 L. Thirimanne,5-259 D. Chandimal,6-284 A. Mathews,7-289 D. Prasad,8-300 J. Mubarak,9-306 R. Herath,10-306 T. Kaushal
Bowling
I. Sharma 21 - 3 - 68 - 2(nb-4)
U. Yadav 19 - 5 - 67 - 1
S. Binny 18 - 4 - 44 - 1(nb-1)
R. Ashwin 29 - 3 - 76 - 2
A. Mishra 21 - 3 - 43 - 4
India 2nd innings
M. Vijay not out 39
L. Rahul b Prasad 2
A. Rahane not out 28
Extras (w-1) 1
Total (for 1 wickets, 29.2 overs) 70
Fall of wickets: 1-3 L. Rahul
To bat: R. Sharma, V. Kohli, W. Saha, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav
Bowling
D. Prasad 4 - 0 - 12 - 1
R. Herath 11.2 - 3 - 23 - 0
D. Chameera 4 - 0 - 14 - 0(w-1)
A. Mathews 2 - 1 - 1 - 0
T. Kaushal 8 - 0 - 20 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Match referee: Andy Pycroft