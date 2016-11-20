Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between India and England on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, India India 1st innings 455 (V. Kohli 167, C. Pujara 119, R. Ashwin 58) England 1st innings 255 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 53, J. Root 53; R. Ashwin 5-67) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 98-3) M. Vijay c Root b Broad 3 L. Rahul c Bairstow b Broad 10 C. Pujara b Anderson 1 V. Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 81 A. Rahane c Cook b Broad 26 R. Ashwin c Bairstow b Broad 7 W. Saha lbw b Rashid 2 R. Jadeja c Ali b Rashid 14 J. Yadav not out 27 U. Yadav c Bairstow b Rashid 0 M. Shami st Bairstow b Ali 19 Extras (b-5 lb-8 w-1) 14 Total (all out, 63.1 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-16 M. Vijay,2-17 L. Rahul,3-40 C. Pujara,4-117 A. Rahane,5-127 R. Ashwin,6-130 W. Saha,7-151 V. Kohli,8-162 R. Jadeja,9-162 U. Yadav,10-204 M. Shami Bowling J. Anderson 15 - 3 - 33 - 1 S. Broad 14 - 5 - 33 - 4 A. Rashid 24 - 3 - 82 - 4 B. Stokes 7 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 3.1 - 1 - 9 - 1 England 2nd innings (Target: 405 runs) A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 54 H. Hameed lbw b R. Ashwin 25 J. Root not out 5 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (for 2 wickets, 59.2 overs) 87 Fall of wickets: 1-75 H. Hameed,2-87 A. Cook To bat: B. Duckett, M. Ali, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, Z. Ansari, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 9 - 2 - 16 - 0 U. Yadav 8 - 3 - 8 - 0 R. Ashwin 16 - 5 - 28 - 1 R. Jadeja 22.2 - 8 - 25 - 1 J. Yadav 4 - 1 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle