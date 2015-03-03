March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Ireland and South Africa on Tuesday in Canberra, Australia
South Africa Innings
H. Amla c Joyce b McBrine 159
Q. de Kock c Wilson b J. Mooney 1
F. du Plessis b K. O'Brien 109
A. de Villiers c N. O'Brien b McBrine 24
D. Miller not out 46
R. Rossouw not out 61
Extras (b-1 nb-3 w-7) 11
Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 411
Fall of wickets: 1-12 Q. de Kock,2-259 F. du Plessis,3-299 H. Amla,4-301 A. de Villiers
Did not bat: F. Behardien, D. Steyn, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, I. Tahir
Bowling
J. Mooney 7 - 2 - 52 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
M. Sorensen 6 - 0 - 76 - 0(nb-1 w-6)
K. O'Brien 7 - 0 - 95 - 1
G. Dockrell 10 - 0 - 56 - 0
P. Stirling 10 - 0 - 68 - 0
A. McBrine 10 - 0 - 63 - 2
Ireland Innings
W. Porterfield c du Plessis b Abbott 12
P. Stirling c de Kock b Steyn 9
E. Joyce c Amla b Steyn 0
N. O'Brien c Amla b Abbott 14
A. Balbirnie c Rossouw b M. Morkel 58
G. Wilson lbw b Abbott 0
K. O'Brien c Rossouw b Abbott 48
J. Mooney b de Villiers 8
G. Dockrell b M. Morkel 25
M. Sorensen c de Kock b M. Morkel 22
A. McBrine not out 2
Extras (lb-3 w-9) 12
Total (all out, 45 overs) 210
Fall of wickets: 1-17 P. Stirling,2-21 W. Porterfield,3-21 E. Joyce,4-42 N. O'Brien,5-48 G. Wilson,6-129 A. Balbirnie,7-150 J. Mooney,8-167 K. O'Brien,9-200 M. Sorensen,10-210 G. Dockrell
Bowling
D. Steyn 8 - 0 - 39 - 2
K. Abbott 8 - 0 - 21 - 4(w-1)
M. Morkel 9 - 0 - 34 - 3(w-3)
I. Tahir 10 - 1 - 50 - 0
F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
R. Rossouw 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
F. du Plessis 4 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-1)
A. de Villiers 2 - 0 - 7 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: South Africa won by 201 runs