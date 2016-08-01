Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at tea on the third day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings 196 (J. Blackwood 62; R. Ashwin 5-52) India 1st innings (Overnight: 358-5) L. Rahul c Dowrich b Gabriel 158 S. Dhawan c Da. Bravo b Chase 27 C. Pujara run out (Chase) 46 V. Kohli c Chandrika b Chase 44 A. Rahane not out 108 R. Ashwin lbw b Bishoo 3 W. Saha lbw b Holder 47 A. Mishra c Chandrika b Chase 21 M. Shami b Chase 0 U. Yadav c Holder b Chase 19 Extras (b-8 lb-3 nb-10 w-6) 27 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 171.1 overs) 500 Fall of wickets: 1-87 S. Dhawan,2-208 C. Pujara,3-277 L. Rahul,4-310 V. Kohli,5-327 R. Ashwin,6-425 W. Saha,7-458 A. Mishra,8-458 M. Shami,9-500 U. Yadav Did not bat: I. Sharma Bowling S. Gabriel 28 - 8 - 62 - 1(nb-7) M. Cummins 26.4 - 4 - 87 - 0(w-1) J. Holder 34.2 - 12 - 72 - 1(nb-2 w-1) R. Chase 36.1 - 4 - 121 - 5 D. Bishoo 35 - 5 - 107 - 1 K. Brathwaite 11 - 0 - 40 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Duguid Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle