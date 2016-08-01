Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at tea on the third day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings 196 (J. Blackwood 62; R. Ashwin 5-52) India 1st innings (Overnight: 358-5) L. Rahul c Dowrich b Gabriel 158 S. Dhawan c Da. Bravo b Chase 27 C. Pujara run out (Chase) 46 V. Kohli c Chandrika b Chase 44 A. Rahane not out 108 R. Ashwin lbw b Bishoo 3 W. Saha lbw b Holder 47 A. Mishra c Chandrika b Chase 21 M. Shami b Chase 0 U. Yadav c Holder b Chase 19 Extras (b-8 lb-3 nb-10 w-6) 27 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 171.1 overs) 500 Fall of wickets: 1-87 S. Dhawan,2-208 C. Pujara,3-277 L. Rahul,4-310 V. Kohli,5-327 R. Ashwin,6-425 W. Saha,7-458 A. Mishra,8-458 M. Shami,9-500 U. Yadav Did not bat: I. Sharma Bowling S. Gabriel 28 - 8 - 62 - 1(nb-7) M. Cummins 26.4 - 4 - 87 - 0(w-1) J. Holder 34.2 - 12 - 72 - 1(nb-2 w-1) R. Chase 36.1 - 4 - 121 - 5 D. Bishoo 35 - 5 - 107 - 1 K. Brathwaite 11 - 0 - 40 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Duguid Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.