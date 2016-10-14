Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 279-1)
S. Aslam b Chase 90
Az. Ali not out 302
A. Shafiq c&b Bishoo 67
B. Azam c Holder b Bishoo 69
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 29
Extras (b-1 lb-9 nb-11 w-1) 22
Total (for 3 wickets declared, 155.3 overs) 579
Fall of wickets: 1-215 S. Aslam,2-352 A. Shafiq,3-517 B. Azam
Did not bat: S. Ahmed, M. Nawaz, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, M. Amir, S. Khan
Bowling
S. Gabriel 22 - 3 - 99 - 0(nb-10)
M. Cummins 25 - 2 - 99 - 0(w-1)
J. Holder 25 - 4 - 73 - 0
K. Brathwaite 14 - 2 - 56 - 0
D. Bishoo 35 - 4 - 125 - 2
R. Chase 33 - 2 - 109 - 1
J. Blackwood 1.3 - 0 - 8 - 0
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite not out 32
L. Johnson lbw b Shah 15
Da. Bravo not out 14
Extras (b-8) 8
Total (for 1 wickets, 22 overs) 69
Fall of wickets: 1-42 L. Johnson
To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel
Bowling
M. Amir 5 - 0 - 13 - 0
So. Khan 4 - 0 - 14 - 0
Y. Shah 7 - 3 - 13 - 1
W. Riaz 4 - 0 - 17 - 0
M. Nawaz 2 - 1 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Jeff Crowe