Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and England on Monday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 234 (Misbah-ul-Haq 71; J. Anderson 4-17) England 1st innings (Overnight: 222-4) A. Cook c Az. Ali b Shah 49 M. Ali c Y. Khan b Malik 14 I. Bell st S. Ahmed b Shah 40 J. Root c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 4 J. Taylor not out 74 J. Bairstow not out 37 Extras (lb-2 nb-2) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 92 overs) 222 Fall of wickets: 1-19 M. Ali,2-90 A. Cook,3-97 J. Root,4-139 I. Bell To bat: B. Stokes, S. Patel, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling R. Ali 16 - 8 - 35 - 1 Y. Shah 29 - 3 - 79 - 2 W. Riaz 15 - 4 - 23 - 0(nb-2) Z. Babar 25 - 2 - 60 - 0 S. Malik 5 - 2 - 16 - 1 Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft