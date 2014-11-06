Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Ahmedabad, India Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera lbw b U. Yadav 0 T. Dilshan b A. Patel 35 K. Sangakkara c Dhawan b U. Yadav 61 M. Jayawardene c Rayudu b Ashwin 4 A. Mathews not out 92 S. Prasanna c Rayudu b Jadeja 13 A. Priyanjan run out (Rayudu, Jadeja) 1 T. Perera b A. Patel 10 S. Randiv b Ashwin 10 D. Prasad not out 30 Extras (lb-10 nb-2 w-6) 18 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Perera,2-55 T. Dilshan,3-64 M. Jayawardene,4-154 K. Sangakkara,5-177 S. Prasanna,6-179 A. Priyanjan,7-205 T. Perera,8-220 S. Randiv Did not bat: L. Gamage Bowling U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 54 - 2(w-4) I. Sharma 10 - 0 - 58 - 0(nb-2 w-1) R. Ashwin 10 - 1 - 49 - 2 A. Patel 10 - 1 - 39 - 2 R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 64 - 1(w-1) India Innings A. Rahane c M. Jayawardene b Prasad 8 S. Dhawan c Priyanjan b Prasanna 79 A. Rayudu not out 121 V. Kohli c Randiv b Prasanna 49 S. Raina lbw b Prasanna 14 R. Jadeja not out 1 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-1) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 44.3 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-18 A. Rahane,2-140 S. Dhawan,3-256 V. Kohli,4-270 S. Raina Did not bat: W. Saha, R. Ashwin, A. Patel, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling A. Mathews 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 L. Gamage 8 - 1 - 28 - 0(w-1) D. Prasad 7 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1) T. Perera 4 - 0 - 35 - 0 S. Randiv 10 - 0 - 66 - 0 T. Dilshan 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 S. Prasanna 7.3 - 0 - 53 - 3 A. Priyanjan 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Vineet Kulkarni Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin Match referee: David Boon Result: India won by 6 wickets