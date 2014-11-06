Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Ahmedabad, India
Sri Lanka Innings
K. Perera lbw b U. Yadav 0
T. Dilshan b A. Patel 35
K. Sangakkara c Dhawan b U. Yadav 61
M. Jayawardene c Rayudu b Ashwin 4
A. Mathews not out 92
S. Prasanna c Rayudu b Jadeja 13
A. Priyanjan run out (Rayudu, Jadeja) 1
T. Perera b A. Patel 10
S. Randiv b Ashwin 10
D. Prasad not out 30
Extras (lb-10 nb-2 w-6) 18
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 274
Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Perera,2-55 T. Dilshan,3-64 M. Jayawardene,4-154 K. Sangakkara,5-177 S. Prasanna,6-179 A. Priyanjan,7-205 T. Perera,8-220 S. Randiv
Did not bat: L. Gamage
Bowling
U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 54 - 2(w-4)
I. Sharma 10 - 0 - 58 - 0(nb-2 w-1)
R. Ashwin 10 - 1 - 49 - 2
A. Patel 10 - 1 - 39 - 2
R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 64 - 1(w-1)
India Innings
A. Rahane c M. Jayawardene b Prasad 8
S. Dhawan c Priyanjan b Prasanna 79
A. Rayudu not out 121
V. Kohli c Randiv b Prasanna 49
S. Raina lbw b Prasanna 14
R. Jadeja not out 1
Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-1) 3
Total (for 4 wickets, 44.3 overs) 275
Fall of wickets: 1-18 A. Rahane,2-140 S. Dhawan,3-256 V. Kohli,4-270 S. Raina
Did not bat: W. Saha, R. Ashwin, A. Patel, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
A. Mathews 4 - 0 - 18 - 0
L. Gamage 8 - 1 - 28 - 0(w-1)
D. Prasad 7 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1)
T. Perera 4 - 0 - 35 - 0
S. Randiv 10 - 0 - 66 - 0
T. Dilshan 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
S. Prasanna 7.3 - 0 - 53 - 3
A. Priyanjan 2 - 0 - 14 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Vineet Kulkarni
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin
Match referee: David Boon
Result: India won by 6 wickets