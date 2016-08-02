Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings 196 (J. Blackwood 62; R. Ashwin 5-52) India 1st innings 500 for 9 decl (L. Rahul 158, A. Rahane 108no; R. Chase 5-121) West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite c Rahul b Mishra 23 R. Chandrika b I. Sharma 1 Da. Bravo c Rahul b Shami 20 M. Samuels b Shami 0 J. Blackwood not out 3 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 4 wickets, 15.5 overs) 48 Fall of wickets: 1-5 R. Chandrika,2-41 K. Brathwaite,3-41 M. Samuels,4-48 Da. Bravo To bat: R. Chase, S. Dowrich, M. Cummins, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel Bowling I. Sharma 6 - 0 - 19 - 1(nb-1) M. Shami 7.5 - 2 - 25 - 2 A. Mishra 2 - 1 - 4 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Duguid Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle