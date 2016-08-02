Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies 1st innings 196 (J. Blackwood 62; R. Ashwin 5-52)
India 1st innings 500 for 9 decl (L. Rahul 158, A. Rahane 108no; R. Chase 5-121)
West Indies 2nd innings
K. Brathwaite c Rahul b Mishra 23
R. Chandrika b I. Sharma 1
Da. Bravo c Rahul b Shami 20
M. Samuels b Shami 0
J. Blackwood not out 3
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for 4 wickets, 15.5 overs) 48
Fall of wickets: 1-5 R. Chandrika,2-41 K. Brathwaite,3-41 M. Samuels,4-48 Da. Bravo
To bat: R. Chase, S. Dowrich, M. Cummins, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel
Bowling
I. Sharma 6 - 0 - 19 - 1(nb-1)
M. Shami 7.5 - 2 - 25 - 2
A. Mishra 2 - 1 - 4 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Nigel Duguid
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle