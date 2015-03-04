March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in Napier, New Zealand Pakistan Innings N. Jamshed c Khan b Guruge 4 A. Shehzad run out (Anwar, Patil) 93 H. Sohail c Anwar b Naveed 70 S. Maqsood c Mustafa b Guruge 45 Misbah-ul-Haq c Mustafa b Guruge 65 U. Akmal c Ali b Guruge 19 S. Afridi not out 21 W. Riaz not out 6 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-12) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 339 Fall of wickets: 1-10 N. Jamshed,2-170 H. Sohail,3-176 A. Shehzad,4-251 S. Maqsood,5-312 U. Akmal,6-312 Misbah-ul-Haq Did not bat: S. Khan, R. Ali, M. Irfan Bowling M. Naveed 10 - 0 - 50 - 1(nb-1 w-1) M. Guruge 8 - 0 - 56 - 4(w-2) A. Javed 9 - 0 - 76 - 0(w-2) M. Tauqir 10 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1) K. Khan 3 - 0 - 21 - 0 K. Chandran 8 - 0 - 58 - 0 R. Mustafa 2 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-2) United Arab Emirates Innings A. Ali b R. Ali 14 A. Berenger c U. Akmal b So. Khan 2 K. Chandran c U. Akmal b So. Khan 0 K. Khan c Riaz b Maqsood 43 S. Anwar c Jamshed b Afridi 62 S. Patil b Riaz 36 R. Mustafa c Shehzad b Afridi 0 A. Javed c So. Khan b Riaz 40 M. Naveed not out 0 M. Tauqir not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-12) 13 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Ali,2-19 A. Berenger,3-25 K. Chandran,4-108 K. Khan,5-140 S. Anwar,6-140 R. Mustafa,7-208 A. Javed,8-210 S. Patil Did not bat: M. Guruge Bowling M. Irfan 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 So. Khan 9 - 2 - 54 - 2(w-3) R. Ali 10 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-2) W. Riaz 10 - 1 - 54 - 2(w-2) S. Afridi 10 - 1 - 35 - 2(w-3) S. Maqsood 5 - 0 - 16 - 1(w-1) H. Sohail 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Pakistan won by 129 runs