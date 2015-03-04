Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in Napier, New Zealand Pakistan Innings N. Jamshed c Khan b Guruge 4 A. Shehzad run out (Anwar, Patil) 93 H. Sohail c Anwar b Naveed 70 S. Maqsood c Mustafa b Guruge 45 Misbah-ul-Haq c Mustafa b Guruge 65 U. Akmal c Ali b Guruge 19 S. Afridi not out 21 W. Riaz not out 6 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-12) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 339 Fall of wickets: 1-10 N. Jamshed,2-170 H. Sohail,3-176 A. Shehzad,4-251 S. Maqsood,5-312 U. Akmal,6-312 Misbah-ul-Haq Did not bat: S. Khan, R. Ali, M. Irfan Bowling M. Naveed 10 - 0 - 50 - 1(nb-1 w-1) M. Guruge 8 - 0 - 56 - 4(w-2) A. Javed 9 - 0 - 76 - 0(w-2) M. Tauqir 10 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1) K. Khan 3 - 0 - 21 - 0 K. Chandran 8 - 0 - 58 - 0 R. Mustafa 2 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-2) United Arab Emirates Innings A. Ali b R. Ali 14 A. Berenger c U. Akmal b So. Khan 2 K. Chandran c U. Akmal b So. Khan 0 K. Khan c Riaz b Maqsood 43 S. Anwar c Jamshed b Afridi 62 S. Patil b Riaz 36 R. Mustafa c Shehzad b Afridi 0 A. Javed c So. Khan b Riaz 40 M. Naveed not out 0 M. Tauqir not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-12) 13 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Ali,2-19 A. Berenger,3-25 K. Chandran,4-108 K. Khan,5-140 S. Anwar,6-140 R. Mustafa,7-208 A. Javed,8-210 S. Patil Did not bat: M. Guruge Bowling M. Irfan 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 So. Khan 9 - 2 - 54 - 2(w-3) R. Ali 10 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-2) W. Riaz 10 - 1 - 54 - 2(w-2) S. Afridi 10 - 1 - 35 - 2(w-3) S. Maqsood 5 - 0 - 16 - 1(w-1) H. Sohail 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Pakistan won by 129 runs
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.