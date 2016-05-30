May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Monday in Chester-le-Street, England England 1st innings 498 for 9 decl (M. Ali 155no, A. Hales 83, J. Root 80; N. Pradeep 4-107) Sri Lanka 1st innings 101 (S. Broad 4-40) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 309-5) D. Karunaratne c Root b Woakes 26 K. Silva c Bairstow b Finn 60 K. Mendis c Bairstow b Anderson 26 L. Thirimanne b Ali 13 A. Mathews c Bairstow b Anderson 80 D. Chandimal b Broad 126 M. Siriwardana c Hales b Anderson 35 R. Herath lbw b Anderson 61 S. Eranga b Anderson 1 S. Lakmal c Broad b Woakes 11 N. Pradeep not out 13 Extras (b-5 lb-11 nb-6 w-1) 23 Total (all out, 128.2 overs) 475 Fall of wickets: 1-38 D. Karunaratne,2-79 K. Mendis,3-100 L. Thirimanne,4-182 K. Silva,5-222 A. Mathews,6-314 M. Siriwardana,7-430 R. Herath,8-442 S. Eranga,9-453 D. Chandimal,10-475 S. Lakmal Bowling J. Anderson 27 - 9 - 58 - 5 S. Broad 24 - 6 - 71 - 1(nb-2) C. Woakes 27.2 - 8 - 103 - 2(w-1) S. Finn 19 - 0 - 78 - 1(nb-1) M. Ali 28 - 5 - 136 - 1(nb-3) J. Vince 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 J. Root 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 England 2nd innings (Target: 79 runs) A. Cook not out 47 A. Hales b Siriwardana 11 N. Compton not out 22 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 23.2 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-35 A. Hales Did not bat: J. Root, J. Vince, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson Bowling R. Herath 10 - 3 - 18 - 0 N. Pradeep 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 M. Siriwardana 7.2 - 0 - 37 - 1 S. Lakmal 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 S. Eranga 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: England won by 9 wickets