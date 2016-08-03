Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between England and Pakistan on Wednesday in Birmingham, England England 1st innings A. Cook lbw b R. Ali 45 A. Hales c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 17 J. Root c Hafeez b So. Khan 3 J. Vince c Y. Khan b So. Khan 39 G. Ballance c S. Ahmed b Shah 70 J. Bairstow c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 12 M. Ali c S. Ahmed b Amir 63 C. Woakes c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 9 S. Broad c Az. Ali b Amir 13 S. Finn not out 15 J. Anderson lbw b So. Khan 5 Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6 Total (all out, 86 overs) 297 Fall of wickets: 1-36 A. Hales,2-48 J. Root,3-75 A. Cook,4-144 J. Vince,5-158 J. Bairstow,6-224 G. Ballance,7-244 C. Woakes,8-276 S. Broad,9-278 M. Ali,10-297 J. Anderson Bowling M. Amir 16 - 3 - 53 - 2 So. Khan 23 - 3 - 96 - 5(nb-4) R. Ali 20 - 4 - 83 - 2(w-1) Y. Shah 27 - 3 - 64 - 1 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Richie Richardson
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.