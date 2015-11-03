Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and England on Tuesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 234 (Misbah-ul-Haq 71; J. Anderson 4-17) England 1st innings A. Cook c Az. Ali b Shah 49 M. Ali c Y. Khan b Malik 14 I. Bell st S. Ahmed b Shah 40 J. Root c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 4 J. Taylor c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 76 J. Bairstow b Babar 43 S. Patel b Shah 42 A. Rashid c Az. Ali b Malik 8 S. Broad not out 13 J. Anderson b Malik 7 B. Stokes b Malik 0 Extras (lb-6 nb-4) 10 Total (all out, 126.5 overs) 306 Fall of wickets: 1-19 M. Ali,2-90 A. Cook,3-97 J. Root,4-139 I. Bell,5-228 J. Taylor,6-245 J. Bairstow,7-285 A. Rashid,8-287 S. Patel,9-296 J. Anderson,10-306 B. Stokes Bowling R. Ali 22 - 12 - 48 - 2(nb-1) Y. Shah 36 - 3 - 99 - 3 W. Riaz 20 - 5 - 33 - 0(nb-3) Z. Babar 37 - 6 - 80 - 1 S. Malik 9.5 - 3 - 33 - 4 Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez not out 97 Az. Ali run out (Bell, Rashid) 34 S. Malik lbw b Anderson 0 Y. Khan lbw b Broad 14 R. Ali not out 0 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 3 wickets, 53 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-101 Az. Ali,2-105 S. Malik,3-146 Y. Khan To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, Z. Babar Bowling J. Anderson 14 - 5 - 36 - 1 S. Broad 12 - 4 - 19 - 1 S. Patel 11 - 0 - 40 - 0 M. Ali 6 - 1 - 25 - 0 A. Rashid 10 - 2 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft