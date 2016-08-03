Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Wednesday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings 196 (J. Blackwood 62; R. Ashwin 5-52) India 1st innings 500 for 9 decl (L. Rahul 158, A. Rahane 108no; R. Chase 5-121) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 48-4) K. Brathwaite c Rahul b Mishra 23 R. Chandrika b I. Sharma 1 Da. Bravo c Rahul b Shami 20 M. Samuels b Shami 0 J. Blackwood c Pujara b R. Ashwin 63 R. Chase not out 137 S. Dowrich lbw b Mishra 74 J. Holder not out 64 Extras (lb-2 nb-3 w-1) 6 Total (for 6 wickets, 104 overs) 388 Fall of wickets: 1-5 R. Chandrika,2-41 K. Brathwaite,3-41 M. Samuels,4-48 Da. Bravo,5-141 J. Blackwood,6-285 S. Dowrich Did not bat: D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling I. Sharma 18 - 3 - 56 - 1(nb-2) M. Shami 19 - 3 - 82 - 2 A. Mishra 25 - 6 - 90 - 2(nb-1) U. Yadav 12 - 2 - 44 - 0(w-1) R. Ashwin 30 - 4 - 114 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Duguid Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Draw