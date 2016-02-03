Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill run out (Maxwell) 90
B. McCullum b Faulkner 44
K. Williamson c S. Marsh b Hazlewood 0
H. Nicholls c Wade b M. Marsh 61
G. Elliott c Hastings b M. Marsh 21
C. Anderson c Richardson b Hastings 10
L. Ronchi b Hazlewood 16
M. Santner not out 35
A. Milne c&b Faulkner 14
M. Henry not out 5
Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-7) 11
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 307
Fall of wickets: 1-79 B. McCullum,2-81 K. Williamson,3-181 M. Guptill,4-205 G. Elliott,5-231 H. Nicholls,6-234 C. Anderson,7-263 L. Ronchi,8-290 A. Milne
Did not bat: T. Boult
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 10 - 1 - 68 - 2(w-1)
K. Richardson 10 - 1 - 64 - 0
J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 39 - 1
J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 67 - 2
G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-2)
M. Marsh 7 - 0 - 35 - 2
Australia Innings
S. Marsh c Guptill b Henry 5
D. Warner lbw b Boult 12
S. Smith b Henry 18
G. Bailey c Anderson b Henry 2
G. Maxwell c Williamson b Boult 0
M. Marsh c B. McCullum b Boult 0
M. Wade c Nicholls b Anderson 37
J. Faulkner b Milne 36
J. Hastings c Guptill b Santner 8
K. Richardson c Williamson b Santner 19
J. Hazlewood not out 0
Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11
Total (all out, 24.2 overs) 148
Fall of wickets: 1-10 S. Marsh,2-33 S. Smith,3-39 D. Warner,4-40 G. Bailey,5-40 G. Maxwell,6-41 M. Marsh,7-120 M. Wade,8-121 J. Faulkner,9-148 K. Richardson,10-148 J. Hastings
Bowling
T. Boult 7 - 0 - 38 - 3
M. Henry 6 - 0 - 41 - 3(w-3)
A. Milne 6 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-3)
C. Anderson 4 - 1 - 14 - 1(w-3)
G. Elliott 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
M. Santner 0.2 - 0 - 0 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Derek Walker
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: New Zealand won by 159 runs