Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 579 for 3 decl (A. Ali 302no, S. Aslam 90, B. Azam 69, A. Shafiq 67) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 69-1) K. Brathwaite b Shah 32 L. Johnson lbw b Shah 15 Da. Bravo c Az. Ali b Nawaz 87 M. Samuels lbw b So. Khan 76 J. Blackwood c S. Ahmed b Riaz 37 R. Chase c B. Azam b Riaz 6 S. Dowrich not out 27 J. Holder not out 10 Extras (b-9 lb-8 nb-7 w-1) 25 Total (for 6 wickets, 109 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-42 L. Johnson,2-69 K. Brathwaite,3-182 M. Samuels,4-259 J. Blackwood,5-266 R. Chase,6-300 Da. Bravo To bat: D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling M. Amir 19 - 4 - 48 - 0(nb-1) So. Khan 16 - 2 - 56 - 1 Y. Shah 36 - 14 - 97 - 2 W. Riaz 19.3 - 3 - 53 - 2(nb-5 w-1) M. Nawaz 16 - 5 - 38 - 1(nb-1) Az. Ali 2.3 - 1 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Jeff Crowe