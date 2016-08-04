Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Burns b Starc 0 K. Silva c Nevill b Starc 5 K. Perera c Smith b Lyon 49 K. Mendis c Nevill b Starc 86 A. Mathews c Nevill b M. Marsh 54 D. Chandimal c Khawaja b Hazlewood 5 D. de Silva lbw b Holland 37 D. Perera lbw b Lyon 16 R. Herath b Starc 14 L. Sandakan b Starc 1 V. Fernando not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-10) 14 Total (all out, 73.1 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-9 K. Silva,3-117 K. Perera,4-184 K. Mendis,5-199 D. Chandimal,6-224 A. Mathews,7-259 D. Perera,8-265 D. de Silva,9-274 L. Sandakan,10-281 R. Herath Bowling M. Starc 16.1 - 7 - 44 - 5 J. Hazlewood 15 - 3 - 51 - 1 N. Lyon 18 - 1 - 78 - 2 M. Marsh 9 - 0 - 30 - 1 J. Holland 15 - 0 - 64 - 1 Australia 1st innings J. Burns c D. Perera b V. Fernando 0 D. Warner c Mathews b D. Perera 42 U. Khawaja not out 11 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 2 wickets, 13.3 overs) 54 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-54 D. Warner To bat: S. Smith, A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Holland, J. Hazlewood Bowling V. Fernando 2 - 0 - 16 - 1 R. Herath 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 D. Perera 5.3 - 1 - 14 - 1 A. Mathews 3 - 1 - 13 - 0 D. de Silva 2 - 1 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad