March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Scotland on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand
Scotland Innings
K. Coetzer c Sarkar b Nas. Hossain 156
C. MacLeod c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 11
H. Gardiner c Sarkar b Ahmed 19
M. Machan c&b Sa. Rahman 35
P. Mommsen c Sarkar b Nas. Hossain 39
R. Berrington c Rahim b Ahmed 26
M. Cross c Sa. Rahman b Ahmed 20
J. Davey not out 4
M. Haq c Sarkar b Al Hasan 1
A. Evans not out 0
Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-5) 7
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 318
Fall of wickets: 1-13 C. MacLeod,2-38 H. Gardiner,3-116 M. Machan,4-257 P. Mommsen,5-269 K. Coetzer,6-308 R. Berrington,7-312 M. Cross,8-315 M. Haq
Did not bat: I. Wardlaw
Bowling
M. Mortaza 8 - 0 - 60 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1)
T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 43 - 3(w-2)
R. Hossain 8 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-1)
M. Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 29 - 0
Sa. Rahman 7 - 0 - 47 - 1
Nas. Hossain 5 - 0 - 32 - 2
Bangladesh Innings
T. Iqbal lbw b Davey 95
S. Sarkar c Cross b Davey 2
M. Mahmudullah b Wardlaw 62
M. Rahim c MacLeod b Evans 60
S. Al Hasan not out 52
Sa. Rahman not out 42
Extras (nb-1 w-8) 9
Total (for 4 wickets, 48.1 overs) 322
Fall of wickets: 1-5 S. Sarkar,2-144 M. Mahmudullah,3-201 T. Iqbal,4-247 M. Rahim
Did not bat: A. Haque, N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, R. Hossain, T. Ahmed
Bowling
I. Wardlaw 9.1 - 0 - 75 - 1(w-2)
J. Davey 10 - 0 - 68 - 2(w-5)
A. Evans 10 - 1 - 67 - 1
M. Machan 7 - 0 - 45 - 0
M. Haq 10 - 0 - 49 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
R. Berrington 2 - 0 - 18 - 0
Referees
Referee: Simon Fry
Referee: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: David Boon
Result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets