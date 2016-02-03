Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between South Africa and England on Wednesday in Bloemfontein, South Africa England Innings J. Roy c Behardien b M. Morkel 48 A. Hales c de Villiers b de Lange 57 J. Root b Morris 52 J. Buttler c de Villiers b Behardien 105 E. Morgan c M. Morkel b Tahir 23 B. Stokes b Morris 57 M. Ali c Morris b Tahir 19 C. Jordan c Duminy b de Lange 14 A. Rashid b Morris 2 D. Willey not out 5 R. Topley not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-9 w-4) 17 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 399 Fall of wickets: 1-68 J. Roy,2-130 A. Hales,3-227 J. Root,4-256 E. Morgan,5-317 J. Buttler,6-371 B. Stokes,7-376 M. Ali,8-379 A. Rashid,9-391 C. Jordan Bowling C. Morris 10 - 0 - 74 - 3(nb-2 w-1) M. de Lange 10 - 0 - 87 - 2(nb-1 w-1) M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(nb-1 w-2) J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 48 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 71 - 2 F. Behardien 5 - 0 - 45 - 1(nb-1) South Africa Innings Q. de Kock not out 138 H. Amla b Willey 6 F. du Plessis c Hales b Ali 55 A. de Villiers c Stokes b Ali 8 J. Duminy c&b Topley 13 R. Rossouw c Willey b Ali 19 F. Behardien not out 4 Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7 Total (for 5 wickets, 33.3 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-11 H. Amla,2-121 F. du Plessis,3-151 A. de Villiers,4-197 J. Duminy,5-245 R. Rossouw Did not bat: C. Morris, M. Morkel, M. de Lange, I. Tahir Bowling D. Willey 5 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-1) R. Topley 6 - 0 - 43 - 1 C. Jordan 5.3 - 0 - 56 - 0 A. Rashid 6 - 0 - 42 - 0 M. Ali 6 - 0 - 43 - 3 B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Shaun George TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 39 runs (D/L Method)