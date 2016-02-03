Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between South Africa and England on Wednesday in Bloemfontein, South Africa
England Innings
J. Roy c Behardien b M. Morkel 48
A. Hales c de Villiers b de Lange 57
J. Root b Morris 52
J. Buttler c de Villiers b Behardien 105
E. Morgan c M. Morkel b Tahir 23
B. Stokes b Morris 57
M. Ali c Morris b Tahir 19
C. Jordan c Duminy b de Lange 14
A. Rashid b Morris 2
D. Willey not out 5
R. Topley not out 0
Extras (lb-4 nb-9 w-4) 17
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 399
Fall of wickets: 1-68 J. Roy,2-130 A. Hales,3-227 J. Root,4-256 E. Morgan,5-317 J. Buttler,6-371 B. Stokes,7-376 M. Ali,8-379 A. Rashid,9-391 C. Jordan
Bowling
C. Morris 10 - 0 - 74 - 3(nb-2 w-1)
M. de Lange 10 - 0 - 87 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(nb-1 w-2)
J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 48 - 0
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 71 - 2
F. Behardien 5 - 0 - 45 - 1(nb-1)
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock not out 138
H. Amla b Willey 6
F. du Plessis c Hales b Ali 55
A. de Villiers c Stokes b Ali 8
J. Duminy c&b Topley 13
R. Rossouw c Willey b Ali 19
F. Behardien not out 4
Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7
Total (for 5 wickets, 33.3 overs) 250
Fall of wickets: 1-11 H. Amla,2-121 F. du Plessis,3-151 A. de Villiers,4-197 J. Duminy,5-245 R. Rossouw
Did not bat: C. Morris, M. Morkel, M. de Lange, I. Tahir
Bowling
D. Willey 5 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-1)
R. Topley 6 - 0 - 43 - 1
C. Jordan 5.3 - 0 - 56 - 0
A. Rashid 6 - 0 - 42 - 0
M. Ali 6 - 0 - 43 - 3
B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Shaun George
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: England won by 39 runs (D/L Method)