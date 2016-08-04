Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in Birmingham, England
England 1st innings 297 (G. Ballance 70, M. Ali 63; S. Khan 5-96)
Pakistan 1st innings
M. Hafeez c Ballance b Anderson 0
S. Aslam run out (, Vince) 82
Az. Ali c Cook b Woakes 139
Y. Khan not out 21
Extras (b-2 lb-12 nb-1) 15
Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Hafeez,2-181 S. Aslam,3-257 Az. Ali
To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, R. Ali, Y. Shah, S. Khan
Bowling
J. Anderson 19 - 6 - 32 - 1
S. Broad 19 - 3 - 49 - 0(nb-1)
S. Finn 16 - 3 - 44 - 0
C. Woakes 19 - 3 - 52 - 1
M. Ali 15 - 2 - 63 - 0
J. Vince 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
J. Root 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Richie Richardson