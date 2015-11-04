Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
West Indies Innings
J. Charles lbw b Siriwardana 83
A. Fletcher c K. Perera b Malinga 0
J. Blackwood c Siriwardana b Senanayake 9
Da. Bravo c Dilshan b Siriwardana 21
M. Samuels run out (Thirimanne, A. Mendis) 63
J. Carter b Lakmal 5
J. Mohammed c Chandimal b Malinga 4
C. Brathwaite run out (, Malinga) 17
J. Taylor run out (, Malinga) 1
S. Narine run out (Mathews, K. Perera) 0
R. Rampaul not out 1
Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-3) 10
Total (all out, 37.4 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Fletcher,2-29 J. Blackwood,3-99 Da. Bravo,4-139 J. Charles,5-152 J. Carter,6-169 J. Mohammed,7-211 M. Samuels,8-212 J. Taylor,9-213 C. Brathwaite,10-214 S. Narine
Bowling
L. Malinga 7.4 - 0 - 43 - 2
S. Lakmal 7 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-2)
S. Senanayake 6 - 0 - 25 - 1
A. Mendis 7 - 0 - 44 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
S. Jayasuriya 2 - 0 - 11 - 0
M. Siriwardana 7 - 1 - 27 - 2
T. Dilshan 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
Sri Lanka Innings
K. Perera c C. Brathwaite b Rampaul 99
T. Dilshan b Narine 17
L. Thirimanne not out 81
D. Chandimal not out 15
Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-6) 13
Total (for 2 wickets, 36.3 overs) 225
Fall of wickets: 1-40 T. Dilshan,2-196 K. Perera
Did not bat: A. Mathews, M. Siriwardana, S. Jayasuriya, S. Senanayake, A. Mendis, L. Malinga, S. Lakmal
Bowling
R. Rampaul 6 - 0 - 39 - 1
J. Taylor 5 - 0 - 47 - 0(w-2)
S. Narine 8 - 0 - 27 - 1
M. Samuels 5.3 - 0 - 34 - 0
J. Mohammed 6 - 0 - 25 - 0
C. Brathwaite 4 - 0 - 35 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
J. Carter 2 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-3)
Referees
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Match referee: David Boon
Result: Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets