Nov 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between India and England on Monday in Visakhapatnam, India India 1st innings 455 (V. Kohli 167, C. Pujara 119, R. Ashwin 58) England 1st innings 255 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 53, J. Root 53; R. Ashwin 5-67) India 2nd innings 204 (V. Kohli 81; S. Broad 4-33, A. Rashid 4-82) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 87-2; Target: 405 runs) A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 54 H. Hameed lbw b R. Ashwin 25 J. Root lbw b Shami 25 B. Duckett c Saha b R. Ashwin 0 M. Ali c Kohli b Jadeja 2 B. Stokes b Yadav 6 J. Bairstow not out 34 A. Rashid c Saha b Shami 4 Z. Ansari b R. Ashwin 0 S. Broad lbw b Yadav 5 J. Anderson lbw b Yadav 0 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (all out, 97.3 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-75 H. Hameed,2-87 A. Cook,3-92 B. Duckett,4-101 M. Ali,5-115 B. Stokes,6-115 J. Root,7-129 A. Rashid,8-143 Z. Ansari,9-158 S. Broad,10-158 J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 14 - 3 - 30 - 2 U. Yadav 8 - 3 - 8 - 0 R. Ashwin 30 - 11 - 52 - 3 R. Jadeja 34 - 14 - 35 - 2 J. Yadav 11.3 - 4 - 30 - 3 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 246 runs