Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between South Africa and New Zealand on Sunday in Potchefstroom, South Africa South Africa Innings H. Amla c Elliott b Milne 8 M. van Wyk b Milne 2 R. Rossouw c Williamson b Bracewell 39 A. de Villiers c Guptill b Elliott 31 D. Miller c Munro b Bracewell 5 F. Behardien c Williamson b Bracewell 70 D. Wiese lbw b Sodhi 8 V. Philander not out 30 A. Phangiso run out (Guptill, Ronchi) 1 D. Steyn run out (Latham) 2 I. Tahir run out (Guptill) 4 Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-9 H. Amla,2-20 M. van Wyk,3-68 R. Rossouw,4-76 D. Miller,5-107 A. de Villiers,6-134 D. Wiese,7-188 F. Behardien,8-192 A. Phangiso,9-195 D. Steyn,10-204 I. Tahir Bowling B. Wheeler 9.3 - 1 - 39 - 0(w-1) A. Milne 10 - 0 - 39 - 2 D. Bracewell 10 - 0 - 31 - 3 I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 59 - 1 G. Elliott 7 - 0 - 25 - 1 G. Worker 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 C. Munro 2 - 0 - 3 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill not out 103 T. Latham c Rossouw b Tahir 64 K. Williamson b Phangiso 7 G. Worker not out 20 Extras (lb-3 w-10) 13 Total (for 2 wickets, 44.3 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-126 T. Latham,2-140 K. Williamson Did not bat: G. Elliott, L. Ronchi, C. Munro, D. Bracewell, B. Wheeler, A. Milne, I. Sodhi Bowling V. Philander 6 - 0 - 21 - 0 A. Phangiso 10 - 1 - 37 - 1(w-2) D. Steyn 8 - 1 - 38 - 0(w-4) D. Wiese 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-1) F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-1) R. Rossouw 2.3 - 0 - 14 - 0(w-1) A. de Villiers 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Shaun George Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Johan Cloete Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: New Zealand won by 8 wickets