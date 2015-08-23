Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the fifth and final Test between England and Australia on Sunday in London, England Australia 1st innings 481 (S. Smith 143, D. Warner 85, A. Voges 76, M. Starc 58) England 1st innings 149 England 2nd innings (Overnight: 203-6) A. Lyth c Clarke b Siddle 10 A. Cook c Voges b Smith 85 I. Bell c Clarke b M. Marsh 13 J. Root c Starc b Johnson 11 J. Bairstow c Voges b Lyon 26 B. Stokes c Clarke b Lyon 0 J. Buttler c Starc b M. Marsh 42 M. Wood lbw b Siddle 6 M. Ali c Nevill b Siddle 35 S. Broad b Siddle 11 S. Finn not out 9 Extras (b-12 lb-18 nb-1 w-7) 38 Total (all out, 101.4 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Lyth,2-62 I. Bell,3-99 J. Root,4-140 J. Bairstow,5-140 B. Stokes,6-199 A. Cook,7-221 M. Wood,8-223 J. Buttler,9-263 S. Broad,10-286 M. Ali Bowling M. Johnson 16 - 2 - 65 - 1(w-2) M. Starc 16 - 4 - 40 - 0(nb-1) N. Lyon 28 - 7 - 53 - 2 P. Siddle 24.4 - 12 - 35 - 4 M. Marsh 16 - 4 - 56 - 2(w-1) S. Smith 1 - 0 - 7 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by an innings and 46 runs