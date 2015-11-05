Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand on Thursday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings J. Burns c Watling b Southee 71 D. Warner c Taylor b Neesham 163 U. Khawaja not out 102 S. Smith not out 41 Extras (lb-6 nb-3 w-3) 12 Total (for 2 wickets, 88 overs) 389 Fall of wickets: 1-161 J. Burns,2-311 D. Warner To bat: A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling T. Southee 19 - 5 - 63 - 1(nb-1) T. Boult 19 - 2 - 90 - 0 D. Bracewell 18 - 2 - 79 - 0(nb-1 w-1) M. Craig 21 - 3 - 96 - 0 J. Neesham 7 - 1 - 36 - 1(nb-1 w-2) K. Williamson 4 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Roshan Mahanama