Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 264-7)
D. Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 12
K. Mendis c Watling b Southee 31
U. Jayasundera run out (Santner, Watling) 26
D. Chandimal c Watling b Bracewell 47
A. Mathews c Latham b Southee 77
M. Siriwardana c Taylor b Boult 62
K. Vithanage c B. McCullum b Boult 0
R. Herath run out (Williamson) 4
D. Chameera c B. McCullum b Bracewell 4
S. Lakmal c Williamson b Wagner 4
N. Pradeep not out 2
Extras (lb-11 w-12) 23
Total (all out, 80.1 overs) 292
Fall of wickets: 1-39 D. Karunaratne,2-44 K. Mendis,3-115 U. Jayasundera,4-121 D. Chandimal,5-259 M. Siriwardana,6-259 K. Vithanage,7-264 R. Herath,8-284 A. Mathews,9-288 S. Lakmal,10-292 D. Chameera
Bowling
T. Boult 20 - 2 - 51 - 2
T. Southee 21 - 5 - 63 - 3(w-1)
D. Bracewell 22.1 - 4 - 81 - 2(w-1)
N. Wagner 9 - 1 - 51 - 1(w-2)
M. Santner 7 - 0 - 34 - 0
K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill not out 39
T. Latham not out 21
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for no loss, 20 overs) 61
Fall of wickets:
To bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, B. McCullum, M. Santner, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
S. Lakmal 6 - 1 - 19 - 0
A. Mathews 7 - 4 - 20 - 0
N. Pradeep 6 - 1 - 15 - 0(nb-1)
R. Herath 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: David Boon