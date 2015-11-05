Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and South Africa on Thursday in Chandigarh, India India 1st innings M. Vijay lbw b Harmer 75 S. Dhawan c Amla b Philander 0 C. Pujara lbw b Elgar 31 V. Kohli c Elgar b Rabada 1 A. Rahane c Amla b Elgar 15 W. Saha c Amla b Elgar 0 R. Jadeja lbw b Philander 38 A. Mishra c Steyn b Elgar 6 R. Ashwin not out 20 U. Yadav b Tahir 5 V. Aaron b Tahir 0 Extras (b-6 lb-1 nb-3) 10 Total (all out, 68 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Dhawan,2-63 C. Pujara,3-65 V. Kohli,4-102 A. Rahane,5-102 W. Saha,6-140 M. Vijay,7-154 A. Mishra,8-196 R. Jadeja,9-201 U. Yadav,10-201 V. Aaron Bowling D. Steyn 11 - 3 - 30 - 0 V. Philander 15 - 5 - 38 - 2 S. Harmer 14 - 1 - 51 - 1 K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 30 - 1(nb-3) D. Elgar 8 - 1 - 22 - 4 I. Tahir 10 - 3 - 23 - 2 South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar not out 13 S. van Zyl lbw b Ashwin 5 F. du Plessis b Jadeja 0 H. Amla not out 9 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 2 wickets, 20 overs) 28 Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. van Zyl,2-9 F. du Plessis To bat: A. de Villiers, D. Vilas, V. Philander, S. Harmer, D. Steyn, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling R. Ashwin 7 - 3 - 4 - 1 U. Yadav 3 - 1 - 5 - 0 V. Aaron 3 - 1 - 4 - 0 R. Jadeja 5 - 0 - 7 - 1 A. Mishra 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Vineet Kulkarni Match referee: Jeff Crowe