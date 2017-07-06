FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 6, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard

3 Min Read

    July 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between West Indies and India on Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica 
West Indies Innings  
E. Lewis                  c Kohli b H. Pandya         9   
K. Hope                   c S. Dhawan b U. Yadav      46  
S. Hope                   c Rahane b Shami            51  
R. Chase                  lbw b U. Yadav              0   
J. Mohammed               c&b Jadhav              16  
J. Holder                 c S. Dhawan b Shami         36  
R. Powell                 c Dhoni b U. Yadav          31  
A. Nurse                  c K. Yadav b Shami          0   
D. Bishoo                 c Dhoni b Shami             6   
A. Joseph                 not out                     3   
K. Williams               not out                     0   
Extras                    (lb-1 w-6)                  7   
Total                     (for 9 wickets, 50 overs)   205 
Fall of wickets: 1-39 E. Lewis,2-76 K. Hope,3-76 R. Chase,4-115 J. Mohammed,5-163 J. Holder,6-168 S. Hope,7-171 A. Nurse,8-182 D. Bishoo,9-205 R. Powell
Bowling              
M. Shami                  10 - 0 - 48 - 4                 
U. Yadav                  10 - 1 - 53 - 3(w-3)            
H. Pandya                 6 - 0 - 27 - 1(w-2)             
R. Jadeja                 10 - 1 - 27 - 0                 
K. Yadav                  10 - 0 - 36 - 0                 
K. Jadhav                 4 - 0 - 13 - 1(w-1)             
India Innings        
A. Rahane                 lbw b Bishoo                39  
S. Dhawan                 c Lewis b Joseph            4   
V. Kohli                  not out                     111 
D. Karthik                not out                     50  
Extras                    (lb-1 w-1)                  2   
Total                     (for 2 wickets, 36.5 overs) 206 
Fall of wickets: 1-5 S. Dhawan,2-84 A. Rahane
Did not bat: M. Dhoni, K. Jadhav, H. Pandya, R. Jadeja, K. Yadav, U. Yadav, M. Shami
Bowling              
A. Joseph                 7 - 0 - 39 - 1                  
J. Holder                 8 - 1 - 35 - 0(w-1)             
D. Bishoo                 8 - 0 - 42 - 1                  
K. Williams               8 - 0 - 40 - 0                  
A. Nurse                  4 - 0 - 34 - 0                  
R. Powell                 1 - 0 - 6 - 0                   
R. Chase                  0.5 - 0 - 9 - 0                 
Referees             
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                  
Umpire: Leslie Reifer                                     
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                 
Match referee: David Boon                                 
Result: India won by 8 wickets

