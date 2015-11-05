Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and England on Thursday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 234 (Misbah-ul-Haq 71; J. Anderson 4-17) England 1st innings 306 (J. Taylor 76; S. Malik 4-33) Pakistan 2nd innings 355 (M. Hafeez 151) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 46-2; Target: 284 runs) M. Ali lbw b Malik 22 A. Cook st S. Ahmed b Malik 63 I. Bell b Malik 0 J. Root lbw b Shah 6 J. Taylor c Y. Khan b Babar 2 J. Bairstow lbw b Shah 0 S. Patel lbw b Babar 0 A. Rashid b R. Ali 22 S. Broad c Malik b Shah 20 B. Stokes st S. Ahmed b Shah 12 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b-7 nb-1 w-1) 9 Total (all out, 60.3 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-34 M. Ali,2-34 I. Bell,3-48 J. Root,4-57 J. Taylor,5-58 J. Bairstow,6-59 S. Patel,7-108 A. Rashid,8-138 S. Broad,9-150 A. Cook,10-156 B. Stokes Bowling R. Ali 5 - 1 - 23 - 1 W. Riaz 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(nb-1 w-1) Z. Babar 18 - 5 - 31 - 2 S. Malik 15 - 4 - 26 - 3 Y. Shah 17.3 - 2 - 44 - 4 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Pakistan won by 127 runs