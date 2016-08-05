Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 281 (K. Mendis 86, A. Mathews 54; M. Starc 5-44) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 54-2) J. Burns c D. Perera b V. Fernando 0 D. Warner c Mathews b D. Perera 42 U. Khawaja b D. Perera 11 S. Smith b Herath 5 A. Voges c Karunaratne b Herath 8 M. Marsh c Karunaratne b Sandakan 27 P. Nevill lbw b Herath 0 M. Starc lbw b Herath 0 N. Lyon c K. Mendis b D. Perera 4 J. Hazlewood c Mathews b D. Perera 0 J. Holland not out 3 Extras (b-5 lb-1) 6 Total (all out, 33.2 overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-54 D. Warner,3-59 U. Khawaja,4-59 S. Smith,5-80 A. Voges,6-80 P. Nevill,7-80 M. Starc,8-85 N. Lyon,9-89 J. Hazlewood,10-106 M. Marsh Bowling V. Fernando 2 - 0 - 16 - 1 R. Herath 11 - 2 - 35 - 4 D. Perera 15 - 4 - 29 - 4 A. Mathews 3 - 1 - 13 - 0 D. de Silva 2 - 1 - 7 - 0 L. Sandakan 0.2 - 0 - 0 - 1 Sri Lanka 2nd innings K. Silva c Smith b Hazlewood 2 D. Karunaratne c M. Marsh b Starc 7 K. Perera b Lyon 35 K. Mendis c Nevill b Starc 7 A. Mathews b Lyon 47 D. Chandimal c Nevill b Starc 13 D. de Silva c Nevill b Starc 34 D. Perera b Starc 64 R. Herath b Holland 26 L. Sandakan not out 0 V. Fernando c Voges b Starc 0 Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2 Total (all out, 59.3 overs) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-5 K. Silva,2-9 D. Karunaratne,3-31 K. Mendis,4-79 K. Perera,5-98 D. Chandimal,6-121 A. Mathews,7-172 D. de Silva,8-233 R. Herath,9-237 D. Perera,10-237 V. Fernando Bowling M. Starc 12.3 - 1 - 50 - 6 J. Hazlewood 9 - 3 - 13 - 1(w-1) N. Lyon 19 - 2 - 80 - 2 J. Holland 10 - 1 - 69 - 1 A. Voges 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 7 - 0 S. Smith 4 - 0 - 13 - 0 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 413 runs) D. Warner not out 22 J. Burns c D. de Silva b Herath 2 N. Lyon c K. Silva b D. Perera 0 U. Khawaja b D. Perera 0 S. Smith not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for 3 wickets, 6 overs) 25 Fall of wickets: 1-3 J. Burns,2-10 N. Lyon,3-10 U. Khawaja To bat: A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Starc, J. Holland, J. Hazlewood Bowling R. Herath 3 - 1 - 16 - 1 D. Perera 3 - 0 - 9 - 2 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad