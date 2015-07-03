July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne st S. Ahmed b Az. Ali 130
K. Silva c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 9
U. Tharanga c Y. Khan b Shah 46
L. Thirimanne c sub b Shah 11
A. Mathews c sub b Shah 3
J. Mubarak st S. Ahmed b Shah 25
D. Chandimal lbw b R. Ali 24
D. Prasad c Shah b Az. Ali 0
T. Kaushal not out 17
S. Lakmal not out 1
Extras (lb-3 w-3) 6
Total (for 8 wickets, 86 overs) 272
Fall of wickets: 1-15 K. Silva,2-106 U. Tharanga,3-133 L. Thirimanne,4-137 A. Mathews,5-204 J. Mubarak,6-248 D. Karunaratne,7-248 D. Prasad,8-264 D. Chandimal
To bat: N. Pradeep
Bowling
R. Ali 19 - 2 - 74 - 2(w-1)
E. Adil 14 - 3 - 37 - 0(w-1)
I. Khan 15 - 3 - 46 - 0(w-1)
Y. Shah 31 - 4 - 77 - 4
Az. Ali 7 - 0 - 35 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Chris Broad