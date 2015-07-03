July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne st S. Ahmed b Az. Ali 130 K. Silva c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 9 U. Tharanga c Y. Khan b Shah 46 L. Thirimanne c sub b Shah 11 A. Mathews c sub b Shah 3 J. Mubarak st S. Ahmed b Shah 25 D. Chandimal lbw b R. Ali 24 D. Prasad c Shah b Az. Ali 0 T. Kaushal not out 17 S. Lakmal not out 1 Extras (lb-3 w-3) 6 Total (for 8 wickets, 86 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1-15 K. Silva,2-106 U. Tharanga,3-133 L. Thirimanne,4-137 A. Mathews,5-204 J. Mubarak,6-248 D. Karunaratne,7-248 D. Prasad,8-264 D. Chandimal To bat: N. Pradeep Bowling R. Ali 19 - 2 - 74 - 2(w-1) E. Adil 14 - 3 - 37 - 0(w-1) I. Khan 15 - 3 - 46 - 0(w-1) Y. Shah 31 - 4 - 77 - 4 Az. Ali 7 - 0 - 35 - 2 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad