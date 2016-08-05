Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third Test between England and Pakistan on Friday in Birmingham, England
England 1st innings 297 (G. Ballance 70, M. Ali 63; S. Khan 5-96)
Pakistan 1st innings
M. Hafeez c Ballance b Anderson 0
S. Aslam run out (Vince) 82
Az. Ali c Cook b Woakes 139
Y. Khan c Bairstow b Woakes 31
Misbah-ul-Haq b Anderson 56
A. Shafiq b Broad 0
S. Ahmed not out 46
Y. Shah run out (Woakes, Bairstow) 7
M. Amir lbw b Woakes 1
So. Khan lbw b Broad 7
R. Ali c Root b Broad 4
Extras (b-5 lb-21 nb-1) 27
Total (all out, 136 overs) 400
Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Hafeez,2-181 S. Aslam,3-257 Az. Ali,4-274 Y. Khan,5-296 A. Shafiq,6-358 Misbah-ul-Haq,7-367 Y. Shah,8-368 M. Amir,9-386 So. Khan,10-400 R. Ali
Bowling
J. Anderson 29.1 - 7 - 54 - 2
S. Broad 30 - 4 - 83 - 3(nb-1)
S. Finn 27.5 - 7 - 76 - 0
C. Woakes 30 - 7 - 79 - 3
M. Ali 17 - 2 - 79 - 0
J. Vince 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
J. Root 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
England 2nd innings
A. Cook not out 64
A. Hales not out 50
Extras (lb-4 nb-2) 6
Total (for no loss, 35 overs) 120
Fall of wickets:
To bat: J. Root, J. Vince, G. Ballance, J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Bowling
M. Amir 11 - 2 - 28 - 0
So. Khan 8 - 0 - 40 - 0(nb-2)
R. Ali 5 - 0 - 20 - 0
Y. Shah 11 - 1 - 28 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Richie Richardson