Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the seventh and final One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Wellington, New Zealand Sri Lanka Innings L. Thirimanne lbw b Anderson 30 T. Dilshan c Ronchi b Southee 81 K. Sangakkara not out 113 M. Jayawardene c Ronchi b Southee 14 S. Prasanna lbw b Mills 1 D. Chandimal c Ronchi b Anderson 5 T. Perera c Mills b Anderson 20 N. Kulasekara not out 12 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-71 L. Thirimanne,2-175 T. Dilshan,3-203 M. Jayawardene,4-209 S. Prasanna,5-231 D. Chandimal,6-253 T. Perera Did not bat: D. Karunaratne, S. Eranga, D. Chameera Bowling K. Mills 8 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-2) T. Southee 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-1) M. McClenaghan 9 - 0 - 47 - 0 D. Vettori 8 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1) C. Anderson 9 - 0 - 59 - 3(w-2) G. Elliott 4 - 0 - 24 - 0(w-2) K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill lbw b N. Kulasekara 0 T. Latham b Eranga 6 K. Williamson c M. Jayawardene b Dilshan 54 R. Taylor b Chameera 11 G. Elliott c Chandimal b Chameera 24 C. Anderson c Sangakkara b Eranga 29 L. Ronchi b N. Kulasekara 47 D. Vettori b Prasanna 35 K. Mills run out (N. Kulasekara, Sangakkara) 30 T. Southee c Sangakkara b T. Perera 1 M. McClenaghan not out 5 Extras (lb-5 w-6) 11 Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-11 T. Latham,3-42 R. Taylor,4-101 G. Elliott,5-121 K. Williamson,6-141 C. Anderson,7-215 L. Ronchi,8-218 D. Vettori,9-225 T. Southee,10-253 K. Mills Bowling N. Kulasekara 9 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-3) S. Eranga 9 - 1 - 34 - 2(w-1) S. Prasanna 9.2 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-1) D. Chameera 8 - 0 - 60 - 2 T. Perera 5 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-1) T. Dilshan 5 - 0 - 27 - 1 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Sri Lanka won by 34 runs