June 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the first Triangular Series match between West Indies and South Africa on Friday in Georgetown, Guyana South Africa Innings Q. de Kock b C. Brathwaite 30 H. Amla lbw b Narine 20 R. Rossouw c C. Brathwaite b Narine 61 A. de Villiers c&b Taylor 31 J. Duminy b Holder 23 F. Behardien lbw b Narine 0 C. Morris lbw b Narine 9 K. Abbott b C. Brathwaite 5 A. Phangiso c Holder b Narine 3 K. Rabada not out 1 I. Tahir lbw b Narine 0 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (all out, 46.5 overs) 188 Fall of wickets: 1-52 Q. de Kock,2-52 H. Amla,3-130 A. de Villiers,4-160 R. Rossouw,5-160 F. Behardien,6-172 J. Duminy,7-181 C. Morris,8-181 K. Abbott,9-185 A. Phangiso,10-188 I. Tahir Bowling J. Taylor 7 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-1) J. Holder 10 - 1 - 37 - 1 C. Brathwaite 8 - 0 - 35 - 2 S. Narine 9.5 - 0 - 27 - 6(w-1) S. Benn 10 - 0 - 41 - 0 K. Pollard 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Jeff Crowe