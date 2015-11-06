Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand on Friday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 389-2) J. Burns c Watling b Southee 71 D. Warner c Taylor b Neesham 163 U. Khawaja c Guptill b Williamson 174 S. Smith b Boult 48 A. Voges not out 83 Extras (lb-7 nb-6 w-4) 17 Total (for 4 wickets declared, 130.2 overs) 556 Fall of wickets: 1-161 J. Burns,2-311 D. Warner,3-399 S. Smith,4-556 U. Khawaja Did not bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling T. Southee 24 - 8 - 70 - 1(nb-2) T. Boult 29 - 3 - 127 - 1 D. Bracewell 27 - 3 - 107 - 0(nb-3 w-1) M. Craig 31 - 3 - 156 - 0 J. Neesham 11 - 1 - 50 - 1(nb-1 w-3) K. Williamson 8.2 - 0 - 39 - 1 New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c Warner b Hazlewood 23 T. Latham c Lyon b Starc 47 K. Williamson not out 55 R. Taylor c Smith b Johnson 0 B. McCullum c Voges b Johnson 6 J. Neesham b Starc 3 B. Watling not out 14 Extras (lb-2 nb-6 w-1) 9 Total (for 5 wickets, 45 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-56 M. Guptill,2-102 T. Latham,3-105 R. Taylor,4-114 B. McCullum,5-118 J. Neesham To bat: M. Craig, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling M. Starc 10 - 4 - 30 - 2(nb-2 w-1) M. Johnson 12 - 2 - 52 - 2(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 12 - 2 - 33 - 1(nb-1) N. Lyon 8 - 2 - 22 - 0 M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 18 - 0(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Roshan Mahanama