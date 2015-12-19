Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the third day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand Sri Lanka 1st innings 292 (A. Mathews 77, M. Siriwardana 62) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 232-9) M. Guptill c Mathews b Herath 50 T. Latham c Karunaratne b Chameera 28 K. Williamson c Lakmal b Chameera 1 R. Taylor c Chandimal b Chameera 0 B. McCullum c K. Mendis b Herath 18 M. Santner c Chandimal b Pradeep 38 B. Watling c Vithanage b Lakmal 28 D. Bracewell not out 35 T. Southee c Jayasundera b Chameera 4 N. Wagner c Vithanage b Chameera 17 T. Boult c Herath b Pradeep 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-7 w-8) 18 Total (all out, 79.4 overs) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-81 T. Latham,2-83 K. Williamson,3-86 M. Guptill,4-89 R. Taylor,5-128 B. McCullum,6-168 M. Santner,7-196 B. Watling,8-201 T. Southee,9-232 N. Wagner,10-237 T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 16 - 4 - 48 - 1(nb-1 w-1) A. Mathews 11 - 7 - 25 - 0 N. Pradeep 17.4 - 4 - 39 - 2(nb-5 w-1) R. Herath 22 - 1 - 75 - 2 D. Chameera 13 - 3 - 47 - 5(nb-1 w-2) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Southee b Bracewell 27 K. Mendis not out 45 U. Jayasundera c Watling b Bracewell 0 D. Chandimal c Guptill b Wagner 4 A. Mathews not out 0 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-7) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 27 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-71 D. Karunaratne,2-71 U. Jayasundera,3-77 D. Chandimal To bat: K. Vithanage, M. Siriwardana, R. Herath, D. Chameera, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep Bowling T. Boult 7 - 1 - 30 - 0(w-1) T. Southee 8 - 2 - 16 - 0 D. Bracewell 8 - 1 - 31 - 2(nb-1 w-2) N. Wagner 4 - 1 - 7 - 1 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: David Boon