June 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first Triangular Series match between West Indies and South Africa on Friday in Georgetown, Guyana
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock b C. Brathwaite 30
H. Amla lbw b Narine 20
R. Rossouw c C. Brathwaite b Narine 61
A. de Villiers c&b Taylor 31
J. Duminy b Holder 23
F. Behardien lbw b Narine 0
C. Morris lbw b Narine 9
K. Abbott b C. Brathwaite 5
A. Phangiso c Holder b Narine 3
K. Rabada not out 1
I. Tahir lbw b Narine 0
Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5
Total (all out, 46.5 overs) 188
Fall of wickets: 1-52 Q. de Kock,2-52 H. Amla,3-130 A. de Villiers,4-160 R. Rossouw,5-160 F. Behardien,6-172 J. Duminy,7-181 C. Morris,8-181 K. Abbott,9-185 A. Phangiso,10-188 I. Tahir
Bowling
J. Taylor 7 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-1)
J. Holder 10 - 1 - 37 - 1
C. Brathwaite 8 - 0 - 35 - 2
S. Narine 9.5 - 0 - 27 - 6(w-1)
S. Benn 10 - 0 - 41 - 0
K. Pollard 2 - 0 - 11 - 0
West Indies Innings
J. Charles b Tahir 31
A. Fletcher b Tahir 11
Da. Bravo lbw b Phangiso 30
M. Samuels lbw b Phangiso 1
D. Ramdin c de Villiers b Duminy 10
K. Pollard not out 67
C. Brathwaite c Behardien b Phangiso 8
J. Holder not out 10
Extras (lb-13 nb-1 w-9) 23
Total (for 6 wickets, 48.1 overs) 191
Fall of wickets: 1-37 A. Fletcher,2-52 J. Charles,3-53 M. Samuels,4-76 D. Ramdin,5-150 Da. Bravo,6-174 C. Brathwaite
Did not bat: J. Taylor, S. Narine, S. Benn
Bowling
K. Abbott 10 - 1 - 26 - 0
K. Rabada 9 - 1 - 34 - 0(nb-1 w-2)
C. Morris 7 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-2)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-3)
A. Phangiso 10 - 1 - 40 - 3(w-2)
J. Duminy 1.1 - 0 - 12 - 1
F. Behardien 1 - 0 - 3 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: West Indies won by 4 wickets