June 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first Triangular Series match between West Indies and South Africa on Friday in Georgetown, Guyana South Africa Innings Q. de Kock b C. Brathwaite 30 H. Amla lbw b Narine 20 R. Rossouw c C. Brathwaite b Narine 61 A. de Villiers c&b Taylor 31 J. Duminy b Holder 23 F. Behardien lbw b Narine 0 C. Morris lbw b Narine 9 K. Abbott b C. Brathwaite 5 A. Phangiso c Holder b Narine 3 K. Rabada not out 1 I. Tahir lbw b Narine 0 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (all out, 46.5 overs) 188 Fall of wickets: 1-52 Q. de Kock,2-52 H. Amla,3-130 A. de Villiers,4-160 R. Rossouw,5-160 F. Behardien,6-172 J. Duminy,7-181 C. Morris,8-181 K. Abbott,9-185 A. Phangiso,10-188 I. Tahir Bowling J. Taylor 7 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-1) J. Holder 10 - 1 - 37 - 1 C. Brathwaite 8 - 0 - 35 - 2 S. Narine 9.5 - 0 - 27 - 6(w-1) S. Benn 10 - 0 - 41 - 0 K. Pollard 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 West Indies Innings J. Charles b Tahir 31 A. Fletcher b Tahir 11 Da. Bravo lbw b Phangiso 30 M. Samuels lbw b Phangiso 1 D. Ramdin c de Villiers b Duminy 10 K. Pollard not out 67 C. Brathwaite c Behardien b Phangiso 8 J. Holder not out 10 Extras (lb-13 nb-1 w-9) 23 Total (for 6 wickets, 48.1 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-37 A. Fletcher,2-52 J. Charles,3-53 M. Samuels,4-76 D. Ramdin,5-150 Da. Bravo,6-174 C. Brathwaite Did not bat: J. Taylor, S. Narine, S. Benn Bowling K. Abbott 10 - 1 - 26 - 0 K. Rabada 9 - 1 - 34 - 0(nb-1 w-2) C. Morris 7 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-2) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-3) A. Phangiso 10 - 1 - 40 - 3(w-2) J. Duminy 1.1 - 0 - 12 - 1 F. Behardien 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: West Indies won by 4 wickets