a day ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 7, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

3 Min Read

    July 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between England and South Africa on Friday in London, England 
England 1st innings  
A. Cook                   c de Kock b Philander     3   
K. Jennings               lbw b Philander           8   
G. Ballance               lbw b M. Morkel           20  
J. Root                   c de Kock b M. Morkel     190 
J. Bairstow               lbw b Philander           10  
B. Stokes                 c de Kock b Rabada        56  
M. Ali                    b Rabada                  87  
L. Dawson                 lbw b M. Morkel           0   
S. Broad                  not out                   57  
M. Wood                   lbw b Rabada              0   
J. Anderson               c de Kock b M. Morkel     12  
Extras                    (lb-2 nb-13)              15  
Total                     (all out, 105.3 overs)    458 
Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Cook,2-17 K. Jennings,3-49 G. Ballance,4-76 J. Bairstow,5-190 B. Stokes,6-367 J. Root,7-367 L. Dawson,8-413 M. Ali,9-413 M. Wood,10-458 J. Anderson
Bowling              
M. Morkel                 25.3 - 2 - 115 - 4(nb-2)      
V. Philander              20 - 3 - 67 - 3(nb-5)         
K. Rabada                 28 - 4 - 123 - 3(nb-1)        
K. Maharaj                22 - 1 - 107 - 0(nb-1)        
T. de Bruyn               5 - 1 - 30 - 0                
T. Bavuma                 5 - 0 - 14 - 0                
South Africa 1st innings
D. Elgar                  c Ballance b Ali          54  
H. Kuhn                   c Cook b Broad            1   
H. Amla                   lbw b Ali                 29  
J. Duminy                 lbw b Broad               15  
T. Bavuma                 not out                   48  
T. de Bruyn               c Bairstow b Anderson     48  
K. Rabada                 not out                   9   
Extras                    (b-4 lb-5 nb-1)           10  
Total                     (for 5 wickets, 68 overs) 214 
Fall of wickets: 1-10 H. Kuhn,2-82 H. Amla,3-98 D. Elgar,4-104 J. Duminy,5-203 T. de Bruyn
To bat: Q. de Kock, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, M. Morkel
Bowling              
J. Anderson               12 - 4 - 27 - 1               
S. Broad                  14 - 5 - 27 - 2               
M. Wood                   11 - 3 - 30 - 0               
L. Dawson                 8 - 1 - 45 - 0                
M. Ali                    13 - 5 - 35 - 2               
B. Stokes                 10 - 1 - 41 - 0(nb-1)         
Referees             
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                   
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                    
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                    
Match referee: Jeff Crowe

