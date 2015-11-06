Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between India and South Africa on Friday in Chandigarh, India India 1st innings 201 (M. Vijay 75; D. Elgar 4-22) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 28-2) D. Elgar c Jadeja b Ashwin 37 S. van Zyl lbw b Ashwin 5 F. du Plessis b Jadeja 0 H. Amla st Saha b Ashwin 43 A. de Villiers b Mishra 63 D. Vilas c Jadeja b Ashwin 1 V. Philander c Rahane b Jadeja 3 S. Harmer lbw b Mishra 7 D. Steyn st Saha b Jadeja 6 K. Rabada not out 1 I. Tahir c Pujara b Ashwin 4 Extras (b-6 lb-7 nb-1) 14 Total (all out, 68 overs) 184 Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. van Zyl,2-9 F. du Plessis,3-85 D. Elgar,4-105 H. Amla,5-107 D. Vilas,6-136 V. Philander,7-170 S. Harmer,8-179 D. Steyn,9-179 A. de Villiers,10-184 I. Tahir Bowling R. Ashwin 24 - 5 - 51 - 5 U. Yadav 6 - 1 - 12 - 0 V. Aaron 8 - 1 - 18 - 0 R. Jadeja 18 - 0 - 55 - 3(nb-1) A. Mishra 12 - 3 - 35 - 2 India 2nd innings M. Vijay c sub b Tahir 47 S. Dhawan c de Villiers b Philander 0 C. Pujara not out 63 V. Kohli not out 11 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for 2 wickets, 40 overs) 125 Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. Dhawan,2-95 M. Vijay To bat: A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, V. Aaron, U. Yadav Bowling V. Philander 7 - 0 - 17 - 1 S. Harmer 10 - 3 - 28 - 0 D. Elgar 7 - 1 - 34 - 0 I. Tahir 8 - 0 - 33 - 1 K. Rabada 8 - 5 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Vineet Kulkarni Match referee: Jeff Crowe