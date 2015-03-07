March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand Pakistan Innings A. Shehzad run out (Miller, de Kock) 49 S. Ahmed c Steyn b Abbott 18 Y. Khan c Rossouw b de Villiers 37 Misbah-ul-Haq c M. Morkel b Steyn 56 S. Maqsood c Rossouw b Abbott 8 U. Akmal c de Villiers b M. Morkel 13 S. Afridi c Duminy b Steyn 22 W. Riaz lbw b Tahir 0 So. Khan c Duminy b M. Morkel 3 R. Ali c Tahir b Steyn 1 M. Irfan not out 1 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-6) 14 Total (all out, 46.4 overs) 222 Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Shehzad,2-92 S. Ahmed,3-132 Y. Khan,4-156 S. Maqsood,5-175 U. Akmal,6-212 S. Afridi,7-212 W. Riaz,8-218 Misbah-ul-Haq,9-221 R. Ali,10-222 So. Khan Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 3 - 30 - 3(w-1) K. Abbott 9 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-1) M. Morkel 9.4 - 0 - 25 - 2(nb-1) I. Tahir 9 - 1 - 38 - 1 A. de Villiers 6 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-1) J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-2) South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c S. Ahmed b Irfan 0 H. Amla c S. Ahmed b Riaz 38 F. du Plessis c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 27 R. Rossouw c So. Khan b Riaz 6 A. de Villiers c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 77 D. Miller lbw b R. Ali 0 J. Duminy c Riaz b Irfan 12 D. Steyn c S. Ahmed b Irfan 16 K. Abbott c Y. Khan b R. Ali 12 M. Morkel not out 6 I. Tahir c S. Ahmed b Riaz 0 Extras (lb-1 w-7) 8 Total (all out, 33.3 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-0 Q. de Kock,2-67 F. du Plessis,3-67 H. Amla,4-74 R. Rossouw,5-77 D. Miller,6-102 J. Duminy,7-138 D. Steyn,8-172 K. Abbott,9-200 A. de Villiers,10-202 I. Tahir Bowling M. Irfan 8 - 0 - 52 - 3 So. Khan 5 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-4) R. Ali 8 - 1 - 40 - 3(w-1) S. Afridi 5 - 0 - 28 - 0 W. Riaz 7.3 - 2 - 45 - 3(w-2) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Pakistan won by 29 runs (D/L Method)