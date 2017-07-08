FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 8, 2017 / 8:20 AM

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

3 Min Read

    July 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Saturday in Hambantota, Sri Lanka 
Sri Lanka Innings     
Niroshan Dickwella         lbw b Waller                116 
Danushka Gunathilaka       b Waller                    87  
Angelo Mathews             c H. Masakadza b Chatara    42  
Upul Tharanga              b Raza                      22  
Asela Gunaratne            c Williams b Mpofu          1   
Kusal Mendis               c Waller b Mpofu            0   
Wanidu Hasaranga           not out                     19  
Extras                     (b-1 lb-1 w-11)             13  
Total                      (for 6 wickets, 50 overs)   300 
Fall of wickets: 1-209 D. Gunathilaka,2-216 N. Dickwella,3-257 U. Tharanga,4-260 A. Gunaratne,5-263 K. Mendis,6-300 A. Mathews
Did not bat: L. Malinga, A. Fernando, D. Chameera, L. Sandakan
Bowling               
C. Mpofu                   9 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-4)             
T. Chatara                 5 - 0 - 32 - 1(w-2)             
S. Raza                    9 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-1)             
S. Williams                5 - 0 - 37 - 0                  
S. Mire                    3 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-2)             
G. Cremer                  9 - 0 - 47 - 0                  
M. Waller                  10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1)            
Zimbabwe Innings      
H. Masakadza               b Hasaranga                 28  
S. Mire                    c Mathews b Hasaranga       43  
T. Musakanda               c Dickwella b Chameera      30  
C. Ervine                  not out                     69  
S. Williams                st Dickwella b Gunaratne    6   
S. Raza                    c&b Hasaranga           10  
M. Waller                  c Gunathilaka b Sandakan    20  
P. Moor                    not out                     0   
Extras                     (b-4 lb-1 w-8)              13  
Total                      (for 6 wickets, 29.2 overs) 219 
Fall of wickets: 1-67 H. Masakadza,2-82 S. Mire,3-128 T. Musakanda,4-145 S. Williams,5-172 S. Raza,6-215 M. Waller
Did not bat: G. Cremer, C. Mpofu, T. Chatara
Bowling               
Lasith Malinga             4 - 1 - 18 - 0                  
Asitha Fernando            2 - 0 - 22 - 0                  
Dushmantha Chameera        5 - 0 - 32 - 1(w-1)             
Asela Gunaratne            7 - 0 - 41 - 1                  
Wanidu Hasaranga           6 - 0 - 40 - 3                  
Lakshan Sandakan           3.2 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-3)           
Danushka Gunathilaka       2 - 0 - 16 - 0                  
Referees              
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                        
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz                                  
TV umpire: Ian Gould                                       
Match referee: Chris Broad                                 
Result: Zimbabwe won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

