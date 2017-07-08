UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between England and South Africa on Saturday in London, England England 1st innings 458 (J. Root 190, M. Ali 87, S. Broad 57no, B. Stokes 56; M. Morkel 4-115) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 214-5) D. Elgar c Ballance b Ali 54 H. Kuhn c Cook b Broad 1 H. Amla lbw b Ali 29 J. Duminy lbw b Broad 15 T. Bavuma c Stokes b Ali 59 T. de Bruyn c Bairstow b Anderson 48 K. Rabada c Bairstow b Dawson 27 Q. de Kock c Stokes b Anderson 51 V. Philander b Ali 52 K. Maharaj lbw b Dawson 9 M. Morkel not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-3) 14 Total (all out, 105 overs) 361 Fall of wickets: 1-10 H. Kuhn,2-82 H. Amla,3-98 D. Elgar,4-104 J. Duminy,5-203 T. de Bruyn,6-244 K. Rabada,7-248 T. Bavuma,8-314 Q. de Kock,9-337 K. Maharaj,10-361 V. Philander Bowling J. Anderson 19 - 6 - 44 - 2 S. Broad 18 - 5 - 62 - 2 M. Wood 20 - 5 - 65 - 0 L. Dawson 15 - 2 - 67 - 2 M. Ali 20 - 7 - 59 - 4 B. Stokes 13 - 2 - 53 - 0(nb-3) England 2nd innings A. Cook not out 59 K. Jennings c de Kock b M. Morkel 33 G. Ballance not out 22 Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5 Total (for 1 wickets, 51 overs) 119 Fall of wickets: 1-80 K. Jennings To bat: J. Root, J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, M. Ali, L. Dawson, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling M. Morkel 10 - 5 - 25 - 1 K. Rabada 13 - 5 - 35 - 0(nb-1) K. Maharaj 19 - 8 - 34 - 0 J. Duminy 9 - 2 - 21 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe