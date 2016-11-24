Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Smith b Starc 40 D. Elgar c Khawaja b Starc 5 H. Amla c Renshaw b Hazlewood 5 J. Duminy c Wade b Hazlewood 5 F. du Plessis not out 118 T. Bavuma c Wade b Bird 8 Q. de Kock c Wade b Hazlewood 24 V. Philander c Wade b Hazlewood 4 K. Abbott lbw b Bird 17 K. Rabada st Wade b Lyon 1 T. Shamsi not out 18 Extras (b-3 lb-8 nb-1 w-2) 14 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 76 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-12 D. Elgar,2-36 H. Amla,3-44 J. Duminy,4-95 S. Cook,5-117 T. Bavuma,6-149 Q. de Kock,7-161 V. Philander,8-215 K. Abbott,9-220 K. Rabada Bowling M. Starc 23 - 5 - 78 - 2(nb-1 w-1) J. Hazlewood 22 - 5 - 68 - 4(w-1) J. Bird 16 - 3 - 57 - 2 N. Lyon 15 - 1 - 45 - 1 Australia 1st innings U. Khawaja not out 3 M. Renshaw not out 8 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for no loss, 12 overs) 14 Fall of wickets: To bat: D. Warner, S. Smith, P. Handscomb, N. Maddinson, M. Wade, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling V. Philander 4 - 2 - 10 - 0(nb-1) K. Abbott 3 - 3 - 0 - 0 K. Rabada 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 T. Shamsi 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.