Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamsala, India New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Ro. Sharma b H. Pandya 12 T. Latham not out 79 K. Williamson c Mishra b U. Yadav 3 R. Taylor c Dhoni b U. Yadav 0 C. Anderson c U. Yadav b H. Pandya 4 L. Ronchi c U. Yadav b H. Pandya 0 J. Neesham c&b Jadhav 10 M. Santner c Dhoni b Jadhav 0 D. Bracewell c Rahane b Mishra 15 T. Southee c M. Pandey b Mishra 55 I. Sodhi lbw b Mishra 1 Extras (b-2 lb-1 w-8) 11 Total (all out, 43.5 overs) 190 Fall of wickets: 1-14 M. Guptill,2-29 K. Williamson,3-33 R. Taylor,4-43 C. Anderson,5-48 L. Ronchi,6-65 J. Neesham,7-65 M. Santner,8-106 D. Bracewell,9-177 T. Southee,10-190 I. Sodhi Bowling U. Yadav 8 - 0 - 31 - 2(w-3) H. Pandya 7 - 0 - 31 - 3 J. Bumrah 8 - 1 - 29 - 0(w-2) K. Jadhav 3 - 0 - 6 - 2 A. Patel 9 - 1 - 41 - 0(w-3) A. Mishra 8.5 - 0 - 49 - 3 India Innings Ro. Sharma lbw b Bracewell 14 A. Rahane c Ronchi b Neesham 33 V. Kohli not out 85 M. Pandey c Williamson b Sodhi 17 M. Dhoni run out (Guptill, Ronchi) 21 K. Jadhav not out 10 Extras (lb-1 w-13) 14 Total (for 6 wickets, 33.1 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-49 Ro. Sharma,2-62 A. Rahane,3-102 M. Pandey,4-162 M. Dhoni Did not bat: H. Pandya, A. Patel, A. Mishra, J. Bumrah, U. Yadav Bowling T. Southee 9 - 0 - 57 - 0(w-2) D. Bracewell 8 - 2 - 44 - 1(w-1) J. Neesham 6 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-6) I. Sodhi 4.1 - 0 - 34 - 1 M. Santner 6 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 6 wickets