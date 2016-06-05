June 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second Triangular Series match between West Indies and Australia on Sunday in Georgetown, Guyana West Indies Innings J. Charles b Starc 22 A. Fletcher c Maxwell b Starc 4 Da. Bravo c Zampa b M. Marsh 19 M. Samuels lbw b Lyon 10 D. Ramdin lbw b Maxwell 12 K. Pollard c Warner b Lyon 0 C. Brathwaite c Finch b Zampa 21 J. Holder b Zampa 1 S. Benn c&b Lyon 3 S. Narine st Wade b Zampa 5 J. Taylor not out 5 Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-9) 14 Total (all out, 32.3 overs) 116 Fall of wickets: 1-6 A. Fletcher,2-50 Da. Bravo,3-59 J. Charles,4-70 M. Samuels,5-70 K. Pollard,6-85 D. Ramdin,7-88 J. Holder,8-91 S. Benn,9-111 S. Narine,10-116 C. Brathwaite Bowling M. Starc 9 - 0 - 37 - 2(nb-1 w-5) J. Hazlewood 3 - 0 - 13 - 0(nb-1) N. Lyon 10 - 2 - 39 - 3(w-2) M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 5 - 1 A. Zampa 5.3 - 0 - 16 - 3 G. Maxwell 2 - 1 - 3 - 1 Australia Innings D. Warner not out 55 A. Finch lbw b Holder 19 U. Khawaja c Holder b Benn 27 S. Smith lbw b Narine 6 G. Maxwell b Narine 0 M. Marsh not out 9 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 4 wickets, 25.4 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-44 A. Finch,2-85 U. Khawaja,3-92 S. Smith,4-92 G. Maxwell Did not bat: M. Wade, M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling S. Narine 10 - 2 - 36 - 2 J. Taylor 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 S. Benn 6 - 0 - 21 - 1 J. Holder 3 - 0 - 21 - 1 C. Brathwaite 3 - 0 - 14 - 0 A. Fletcher 0.4 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 6 wickets