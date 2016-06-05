Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
June 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second Triangular Series match between West Indies and Australia on Sunday in Georgetown, Guyana West Indies Innings J. Charles b Starc 22 A. Fletcher c Maxwell b Starc 4 Da. Bravo c Zampa b M. Marsh 19 M. Samuels lbw b Lyon 10 D. Ramdin lbw b Maxwell 12 K. Pollard c Warner b Lyon 0 C. Brathwaite c Finch b Zampa 21 J. Holder b Zampa 1 S. Benn c&b Lyon 3 S. Narine st Wade b Zampa 5 J. Taylor not out 5 Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-9) 14 Total (all out, 32.3 overs) 116 Fall of wickets: 1-6 A. Fletcher,2-50 Da. Bravo,3-59 J. Charles,4-70 M. Samuels,5-70 K. Pollard,6-85 D. Ramdin,7-88 J. Holder,8-91 S. Benn,9-111 S. Narine,10-116 C. Brathwaite Bowling M. Starc 9 - 0 - 37 - 2(nb-1 w-5) J. Hazlewood 3 - 0 - 13 - 0(nb-1) N. Lyon 10 - 2 - 39 - 3(w-2) M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 5 - 1 A. Zampa 5.3 - 0 - 16 - 3 G. Maxwell 2 - 1 - 3 - 1 Australia Innings D. Warner not out 55 A. Finch lbw b Holder 19 U. Khawaja c Holder b Benn 27 S. Smith lbw b Narine 6 G. Maxwell b Narine 0 M. Marsh not out 9 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 4 wickets, 25.4 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-44 A. Finch,2-85 U. Khawaja,3-92 S. Smith,4-92 G. Maxwell Did not bat: M. Wade, M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling S. Narine 10 - 2 - 36 - 2 J. Taylor 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 S. Benn 6 - 0 - 21 - 1 J. Holder 3 - 0 - 21 - 1 C. Brathwaite 3 - 0 - 14 - 0 A. Fletcher 0.4 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 6 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.