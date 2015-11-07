Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the first Test between India and South Africa on Saturday in Chandigarh, India
India 1st innings 201 (M. Vijay 75; D. Elgar 4-22)
South Africa 1st innings 184 (A. de Villiers 63; R. Ashwin 5-51)
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 125-2)
M. Vijay c sub b Tahir 47
S. Dhawan c de Villiers b Philander 0
C. Pujara c Amla b Tahir 77
V. Kohli c Vilas b van Zyl 29
A. Rahane c sub b Harmer 2
W. Saha c Vilas b Tahir 20
R. Jadeja lbw b Harmer 8
A. Mishra c du Plessis b Harmer 2
R. Ashwin c Amla b Tahir 3
U. Yadav b Harmer 1
V. Aaron not out 1
Extras (b-9 lb-1) 10
Total (all out, 75.3 overs) 200
Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. Dhawan,2-95 M. Vijay,3-161 V. Kohli,4-164 C. Pujara,5-164 A. Rahane,6-178 R. Jadeja,7-182 A. Mishra,8-185 R. Ashwin,9-188 U. Yadav,10-200 W. Saha
Bowling
V. Philander 12 - 3 - 23 - 1
S. Harmer 24 - 5 - 61 - 4
D. Elgar 7 - 1 - 34 - 0
I. Tahir 16.3 - 1 - 48 - 4
K. Rabada 12 - 7 - 19 - 0
S. van Zyl 4 - 1 - 5 - 1
South Africa 2nd innings (Target: 218 runs)
D. Elgar c Kohli b Aaron 16
V. Philander lbw b Jadeja 1
F. du Plessis c Rahane b Ashwin 1
H. Amla b Jadeja 0
A. de Villiers b Mishra 16
S. van Zyl c Rahane b Ashwin 36
D. Vilas b Jadeja 7
S. Harmer c Rahane b Jadeja 11
D. Steyn c Vijay b Ashwin 2
K. Rabada not out 1
I. Tahir lbw b Jadeja 4
Extras (b-8 lb-5 w-1) 14
Total (all out, 39.5 overs) 109
Fall of wickets: 1-8 V. Philander,2-9 F. du Plessis,3-10 H. Amla,4-32 A. de Villiers,5-45 D. Elgar,6-60 D. Vilas,7-102 S. Harmer,8-102 S. van Zyl,9-105 D. Steyn,10-109 I. Tahir
Bowling
R. Ashwin 14 - 5 - 39 - 3
R. Jadeja 11.5 - 4 - 21 - 5
A. Mishra 8 - 0 - 26 - 1
V. Aaron 3 - 0 - 3 - 1(w-1)
U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Vineet Kulkarni
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: India won by 108 runs