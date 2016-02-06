Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Khawaja b M. Marsh 31 B. McCullum b Boland 28 K. Williamson c Smith b Zampa 60 H. Nicholls c Wade b M. Marsh 4 G. Elliott c Maxwell b Zampa 32 C. Anderson c Wade b Hazlewood 16 L. Ronchi c M. Marsh b Boland 19 M. Santner not out 45 A. Milne c Smith b Hazlewood 36 M. Henry b Hazlewood 0 T. Boult not out 2 Extras (lb-4 w-4) 8 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-35 B. McCullum,2-88 M. Guptill,3-95 H. Nicholls,4-158 K. Williamson,5-164 G. Elliott,6-193 L. Ronchi,7-205 C. Anderson,8-266 A. Milne,9-266 M. Henry Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 61 - 3(w-1) J. Hastings 10 - 1 - 42 - 0(w-1) S. Boland 10 - 0 - 61 - 2 A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 57 - 2(w-1) M. Marsh 6 - 0 - 30 - 2(w-1) G. Maxwell 4 - 0 - 26 - 0 Australia Innings U. Khawaja c&b Santner 50 D. Warner lbw b Santner 98 S. Smith c Ronchi b Henry 2 G. Bailey b Henry 0 G. Maxwell b Boult 6 M. Marsh not out 69 M. Wade c Milne b Santner 2 J. Hastings not out 48 Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8 Total (for 6 wickets, 46.3 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-122 U. Khawaja,2-133 S. Smith,3-133 G. Bailey,4-144 G. Maxwell,5-191 D. Warner,6-197 M. Wade Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood, S. Boland Bowling T. Boult 9.3 - 0 - 66 - 1(w-3) M. Henry 10 - 0 - 57 - 2 K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1) A. Milne 9 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-1) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 47 - 3 G. Elliott 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1) C. Anderson 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Australia won by 4 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.