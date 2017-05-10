May 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Wednesday in Roseau, Dominica Pakistan 1st innings Azhar Ali not out 85 Shan Masood c Holder b Chase 9 Babar Azam c K. Powell b Joseph 55 Younis Khan not out 10 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-3 w-2) 10 Total (for 2 wickets, 69 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Masood,2-139 B. Azam To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, Y. Shah, M. Abbas, H. Ali Bowling S. Gabriel 19 - 6 - 32 - 0(nb-3 w-1) A. Joseph 14 - 4 - 39 - 1 R. Chase 10 - 3 - 27 - 1 J. Holder 14 - 4 - 30 - 0(w-1) D. Bishoo 12 - 0 - 36 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad