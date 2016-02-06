Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between South Africa and England on Saturday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa Innings H. Amla b Topley 4 Q. de Kock lbw b Stokes 22 F. du Plessis c Jordan b Rashid 46 A. de Villiers c Jordan b Stokes 73 J. Duminy lbw b Topley 47 R. Rossouw c Buttler b Topley 11 F. Behardien not out 23 K. Rabada c Morgan b Topley 12 K. Abbott not out 7 Extras (lb-8 w-9) 17 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-4 H. Amla,2-53 Q. de Kock,3-98 F. du Plessis,4-205 A. de Villiers,5-206 J. Duminy,6-225 R. Rossouw,7-245 K. Rabada Did not bat: M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling R. Topley 9 - 1 - 50 - 4(w-2) D. Willey 7 - 2 - 33 - 0(w-1) B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 43 - 1 M. Ali 10 - 1 - 41 - 0(w-3) C. Jordan 5 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) England Innings J. Roy b Abbott 14 A. Hales c de Kock b Abbott 99 J. Root b Abbott 38 E. Morgan c de Villiers b M. Morkel 29 B. Stokes b M. Morkel 0 J. Buttler not out 48 M. Ali not out 21 Extras (lb-11 w-3) 14 Total (for 5 wickets, 46.2 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-20 J. Roy,2-117 J. Root,3-169 E. Morgan,4-176 B. Stokes,5-202 A. Hales Did not bat: C. Jordan, A. Rashid, D. Willey, R. Topley Bowling K. Abbott 9 - 1 - 58 - 3(w-1) K. Rabada 9 - 0 - 35 - 0 M. Morkel 8.2 - 0 - 31 - 2(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 66 - 0 F. Behardien 6 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1) J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 5 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.