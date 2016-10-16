Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 579 for 3 decl (A. Ali 302no, S. Aslam 90, B. Azam 69, A. Shafiq 67) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 315-6) K. Brathwaite b Shah 32 L. Johnson lbw b Shah 15 Da. Bravo c Az. Ali b Nawaz 87 M. Samuels lbw b So. Khan 76 J. Blackwood c S. Ahmed b Riaz 37 R. Chase c B. Azam b Riaz 6 S. Dowrich lbw b Shah 32 J. Holder b Shah 20 D. Bishoo b Nawaz 17 M. Cummins b Shah 0 S. Gabriel not out 6 Extras (b-9 lb-8 nb-11 w-1) 29 Total (all out, 123.5 overs) 357 Fall of wickets: 1-42 L. Johnson,2-69 K. Brathwaite,3-182 M. Samuels,4-259 J. Blackwood,5-266 R. Chase,6-300 Da. Bravo,7-325 S. Dowrich,8-346 J. Holder,9-351 M. Cummins,10-357 D. Bishoo Bowling M. Amir 22 - 6 - 54 - 0(nb-2) So. Khan 16 - 2 - 56 - 1 Y. Shah 43 - 15 - 121 - 5 W. Riaz 23.3 - 3 - 65 - 2(nb-8 w-1) M. Nawaz 16.5 - 5 - 38 - 2(nb-1) Az. Ali 2.3 - 1 - 6 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings S. Aslam c Blackwood b Bishoo 44 Az. Ali lbw b Gabriel 2 A. Shafiq lbw b Bishoo 5 B. Azam b Bishoo 21 Misbah-ul-Haq b Bishoo 15 S. Ahmed st Dowrich b Bishoo 15 M. Nawaz b Bishoo 0 W. Riaz c K. Brathwaite b Bishoo 5 Y. Shah c&b Holder 2 So. Khan not out 1 M. Amir b Bishoo 1 Extras (b-10 nb-2) 12 Total (all out, 31.5 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1-13 Az. Ali,2-20 A. Shafiq,3-77 B. Azam,4-93 S. Aslam,5-112 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-112 M. Nawaz,7-118 W. Riaz,8-121 Y. Shah,9-121 S. Ahmed,10-123 M. Amir Bowling S. Gabriel 7 - 1 - 23 - 1(nb-1) M. Cummins 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1) D. Bishoo 13.5 - 1 - 49 - 8 J. Holder 4 - 0 - 12 - 1 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 346 runs) K. Brathwaite b Amir 6 L. Johnson lbw b Amir 47 Da. Bravo not out 26 M. Samuels not out 4 Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-5) 12 Total (for 2 wickets, 31 overs) 95 Fall of wickets: 1-27 K. Brathwaite,2-87 L. Johnson To bat: J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling M. Amir 8 - 1 - 26 - 2(w-1) So. Khan 2 - 1 - 4 - 0 Y. Shah 13 - 2 - 40 - 0 M. Nawaz 4 - 1 - 7 - 0 W. Riaz 4 - 0 - 13 - 0(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Jeff Crowe