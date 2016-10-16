Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 579 for 3 decl (A. Ali 302no, S. Aslam 90, B. Azam 69, A. Shafiq 67) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 315-6) K. Brathwaite b Shah 32 L. Johnson lbw b Shah 15 Da. Bravo c Az. Ali b Nawaz 87 M. Samuels lbw b So. Khan 76 J. Blackwood c S. Ahmed b Riaz 37 R. Chase c B. Azam b Riaz 6 S. Dowrich lbw b Shah 32 J. Holder b Shah 20 D. Bishoo b Nawaz 17 M. Cummins b Shah 0 S. Gabriel not out 6 Extras (b-9 lb-8 nb-11 w-1) 29 Total (all out, 123.5 overs) 357 Fall of wickets: 1-42 L. Johnson,2-69 K. Brathwaite,3-182 M. Samuels,4-259 J. Blackwood,5-266 R. Chase,6-300 Da. Bravo,7-325 S. Dowrich,8-346 J. Holder,9-351 M. Cummins,10-357 D. Bishoo Bowling M. Amir 22 - 6 - 54 - 0(nb-2) So. Khan 16 - 2 - 56 - 1 Y. Shah 43 - 15 - 121 - 5 W. Riaz 23.3 - 3 - 65 - 2(nb-8 w-1) M. Nawaz 16.5 - 5 - 38 - 2(nb-1) Az. Ali 2.3 - 1 - 6 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings S. Aslam c Blackwood b Bishoo 44 Az. Ali lbw b Gabriel 2 A. Shafiq lbw b Bishoo 5 B. Azam b Bishoo 21 Misbah-ul-Haq b Bishoo 15 S. Ahmed st Dowrich b Bishoo 15 M. Nawaz b Bishoo 0 W. Riaz c K. Brathwaite b Bishoo 5 Y. Shah c&b Holder 2 So. Khan not out 1 M. Amir b Bishoo 1 Extras (b-10 nb-2) 12 Total (all out, 31.5 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1-13 Az. Ali,2-20 A. Shafiq,3-77 B. Azam,4-93 S. Aslam,5-112 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-112 M. Nawaz,7-118 W. Riaz,8-121 Y. Shah,9-121 S. Ahmed,10-123 M. Amir Bowling S. Gabriel 7 - 1 - 23 - 1(nb-1) M. Cummins 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1) D. Bishoo 13.5 - 1 - 49 - 8 J. Holder 4 - 0 - 12 - 1 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 346 runs) K. Brathwaite b Amir 6 L. Johnson lbw b Amir 47 Da. Bravo not out 26 M. Samuels not out 4 Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-5) 12 Total (for 2 wickets, 31 overs) 95 Fall of wickets: 1-27 K. Brathwaite,2-87 L. Johnson To bat: J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling M. Amir 8 - 1 - 26 - 2(w-1) So. Khan 2 - 1 - 4 - 0 Y. Shah 13 - 2 - 40 - 0 M. Nawaz 4 - 1 - 7 - 0 W. Riaz 4 - 0 - 13 - 0(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Jeff Crowe
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.