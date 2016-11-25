Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings J. Raval not out 35 T. Latham c Aslam b Amir 0 K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 13 R. Taylor not out 29 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 77 Fall of wickets: 1-5 T. Latham,2-39 K. Williamson To bat: H. Nicholls, C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, M. Henry Bowling M. Amir 6 - 2 - 15 - 1 So. Khan 7 - 1 - 35 - 1 I. Khan 7 - 1 - 19 - 0 W. Riaz 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Match referee: Richie Richardson TV umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.